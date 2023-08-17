Rugby’s north v south divide raises prospect of inconsistent red-card punishments at World Cup

Owen Farrell (left) receives a yellow card, later upgraded to a red, for a high tackle on Taine Basham - Getty Images/David Rogers

In its heyday the very best of Super Rugby was revered in the northern hemisphere for its weekly displays of skill and attacking intent. Those in the UK who remain watching will still find plenty of the “razzle dazzle” you know and love in Super Rugby Pacific, while also noticing something else: dangerous tackles or collisions not being punished in quite the same way as we are used to in Europe.

Differences in officiating trends between the two hemispheres are not exactly new. Dig deep enough into the archives and you can find quotes from Schalk Burger, the former Springbok, expressing his surprise at the breakdown in Europe during South Africa’s autumn tour in 2008. But in the current game, with an increased emphasis on reducing head contacts to a minimum and the resulting uptick in cards, and therefore suspensions, any obvious difference between a suspension handed out in Europe - or lack of one at all - compared to another similar incident south of the equator is going to be scrutinised.

Which is why one of the footnotes from Owen Farrell’s disciplinary hearing on Tuesday, when the England captain was cleared, remarkably, of any further punishment, has now become an interesting topic.

All three members of the independent disciplinary panel appointed by Six Nations Rugby, who are running this summer’s warm-up matches for the Rugby World Cup, were Australian - Adam Casselden SC as the chair, plus former internationals John Langford and David Croft. Croft, as it happens, played under Eddie Jones during the former England head coach’s time with the Queensland Reds.

All three panel members are certainly experienced and have been part of a number of hearings. Casselden was on the panel which handed Johnny Sexton a three-game ban last month.

Langford was notably on the panel which gave a three-week suspension to Anton Lienert-Brown following this year’s Super Rugby Pacific final. Lienert-Brown on the field was given only a yellow card after clashing heads with the Crusaders’ Dallas McLeod. Ben O’Keeffe, the referee, immediately went for a yellow card, citing direct head-on-head contact while adding there was no mitigation, and that it would be reviewed in the bunker. Watching that impact now, and imagining the same incident taking place eight minutes into the Gallagher Premiership final at Twickenham, it is hard to see, based on the numerous red cards in the Premiership over the past three to four seasons, how such an incident would not also have resulted in a straight sending off.

Ref Ben O’Keeffe: “Direct contact to the head; no mitigation; yellow card”

-Issue 1. Because if that’s what he saw, then it’s red.



Off-field review: Mitigating Dip!

-Issue 2. Because… *looks at footage generally*



Citing 👏👏pic.twitter.com/RLgeIz6q0r — Andy McGeady (@andymcgeady) June 25, 2023

A yellow card for Moana Pasifika’s Levi Aumua in Super Rugby Pacific last year provided a different perspective. Aumua, rushing up to make a tackle, made head-on-head contact with the Highlanders’ Wes Goosen. Aumua was yellow carded and there was no citing. Yet even if you felt the punishment was fair, you could also recognise that a similar offence might have been treated in the northern hemisphere with Aumua being sent off based on other examples.

Levi Aumua yellow card for his head to head hit on Wes Goosen.#MOAvHUR | #SuperRugbyPacific pic.twitter.com/DtByC7eCw6 — Darren (@SaffasRugby) March 25, 2022

One incident referenced after Farrell’s disciplinary hearing has been the red card shown to Scotland’s Grant Gilchrist against France in the Six Nations. Gilchrist was sent off after seven minutes for a high tackle on Anthony Jelonch. The French back-row ricocheted off a previous tackle by Matt Fagerson before the contact, with a far more severe change of direction than we saw from Taine Basham trying to shake off Jamie George before he was tackled by Farrell at Twickenham. Gilchrist was later banned for three matches by a disciplinary panel made up of the chair Brenda Heather-Latu (Samoa), Becky Essex (England) and Donal Courtney (Ireland).

Getting on the good side of referees was notably an issue for the Wallabies in 2022, finishing the year with 15 yellow cards. New Zealand finished the year with nine yellow cards and two reds. Both were among the highest totals for number of cards last year, including South Africa (10 yellows, three reds) and Argentina (12 yellows, one red). Wales’ 11 yellow cards meant they ranked near the top but no other northern hemisphere side was close.

Finding an exact reason for the difference in interpretation isn’t easy, because the rulebook - short-term trials aside during the Super Rugby season - of course doesn’t change. And to suggest that head injuries are taken any less seriously in the southern hemisphere would be ridiculous.

Yet the outcome of Farrell’s hearing delivered by the all-Australian panel was an interesting quirk, pouring more petrol back onto a debate which will rage in France next month when the Rugby World Cup gets underway. One thing at least did seem to unite everyone on both sides of the equator - the surprise that Farrell had escaped without any punishment at all.

