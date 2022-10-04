Rugby League World Cup 2022: When is it, fixtures, latest odds and who is in the England squad

Telegraph Sport
·8 min read
Tomkins (L) - Rugby League World Cup 2022: When is it, fixtures, latest odds and who is in the England squad - PA
Tomkins (L) - Rugby League World Cup 2022: When is it, fixtures, latest odds and who is in the England squad - PA

Martin Offiah is tipping England to go all the way in the Rugby League World Cup and help right the wrongs of 1995.

The record-breaking former Wigan winger, one of rugby league's all-time greats, was in the England team that lost 16-8 in the final to Australia at Wembley 27 years ago but remains adamant Phil Larder's team were robbed.

England were trailing 8-4 when Offiah made a 60-metre break before throwing the ball back inside for his centre Paul Newlove to kick ahead and dive over for a try.

It was controversially disallowed after Offiah was ruled to have been taken into touch by a desperate Tim Brasher tackle but television replays suggested otherwise and the man himself has no doubt it was a try.

"If there was a video referee back then, we would have scored early in the game and who knows what could have happened," Offiah said. "To this day I know I wasn't in touch but what could have, would have, should have been is all in the past now."

Australia are favourites to retain their crown and Pacific nations Tonga and Samoa, England's opening-group opponents, have star-studded line-ups but Offiah believes home advantage could be key.

"I've seen the Samoa squad and I've seen the Tonga squad," he said, "Obviously they are littered with players from the NRL, the premier competition, but there is nothing like playing in a World Cup on home soil.

"Australia always hold that mantle of favourites and we've all seen the strength of State of Origin but England will have the whole country backing them."

When does it start?

The Rugby League World Cup starts on Saturday, October 15 when the hosts, England, take on Samoa.

Which countries are involved?

  • Group A: England, France, Greece, Sampa

  • Group B: Australia, Fiji, Italy, Scotland

  • Group C: Ireland, Jamaica, Lebanon, New Zealand

  • Group D: Cook Islands, Papua New Guinea, Wales, Tonga

Latest England news

Huddersfield's veteran prop Chris Hill has earned an England recall for the Rugby League World Cup, alongside uncapped NRL-based trio Dom Young, Victor Radley and Herbie Farnworth.

The 34-year-old former Warrington front rower is a shock inclusion in coach Shaun Wane's 24-man squad for the tournament which kicks off against Samoa at Newcastle on October 15.

Hill is the chief beneficiary of the absence of St Helens prop Alex Walmsley, while Salford scrum-half Marc Sneyd is chosen to plug the gap created by the loss of Jonny Lomax with a bicep injury.

Hill, who enjoyed a new lease of life following his move to Huddersfield, is one of six survivors from the team that reached the 2017 World Cup final in Brisbane.

The others are Tom Burgess, one of six NRL-based players, Elliott Whitehead, Kallum Watkins, John Bateman and Ryan Hall, who will have the chance to add to his record tally of 35 England tries.

Despite the absence of Walmsley and Lomax, champions St Helens still provide five members of the squad.

Sam Tomkins will lead a side that contains six new faces in NRL trio Farnworth, Radley and Young, Salford pair Sneyd and Andy Ackers and Wigan centre or second rower Kai Pearce-Paul.

Farnworth, 22, was born in Lancashire and played amateur rugby league for Wigan St Patrick's before moving to Australia while Radley, 24, qualifies through his Sheffield-born father.

Young, 21, who made a handful of appearances for Huddersfield before joining Newcastle Knights two years ago, opted to play for England rather than Jamaica.

Wane said: "After so many conversations with the players over the last two years, it's exciting for all of us to be getting ready to go into camp for a home World Cup.

"The mood of the players and staff is fantastic. The opening match against Samoa in Newcastle is going to be a massive occasion and I know English Rugby League fans and the sporting public will get behind us."

Home nations World Cup squads

England World Cup squad

S Tomkins (Catalans), A Ackers (Salford), J Batchelor, (St Helens), J Bateman (Wigan), T Burgess (South Sydney), M Cooper (WIgan), H Farnworth (Brisbane), R Hall (Hull KR), C Hill (Huddersfield), M Knowles (St Helens), M Lees (St Helens), T Makinson (St Helens), M McIlorum (Catalans), M McMeeken (Catalans), M Oledzki (Leeds), K Pearce-Paul (Wigan), V Radley (Sydney Roosters), M Sneyd (Salford), L Thompson (Canterbury Bulldogs), K Watkins (Salford), J Welsby (St Helens), E Whitehead (Canberra), G Williams (Warrington), D Young (Newcastle).

Ireland World Cup squad

J Bentley (Leeds Rhinos), K Brand (Leigh Centurions), L Byrne (Wigan Warriors), E Chamberlain (Leigh Centurions), J Cook (Canterbury Bulldogs), F Halton (Hull KR), J Hasson (South Sydney Rabbitohs), J Jolliffe (Gold Coast Titans), L Keary (Sydney Roosters), J Keyes (Halifax Panthers), T King (Warrington Wolves), G King (Hull KR), Ben Mathiou (Featherstone Rovers), J McDonnell (Wigan Warriors), R Michael (York City Knights), R Mulhern (Warrington Wolves), R Myler (Leeds Rhinos), D Norman (St Helens), H O’Kane (Wests Tigers), H Rushton (Canberra Raiders), I Senior (Huddersfield Giants), L Senior (Hull KR), M Ward (Batley Bulldogs).

Wales World Cup squad

C Aekins (Leigh Centurions), B Antrobus (York City Knights), G Bennion (Rochdale Hornets), J Burke (West Wales Raiders), C Butler (Bradford Bulls), M Butt (Swinton Lions), C Davies (Workington Town), C Davies (Whitehaven), B Evans (Bradford Bulls), K Evans (Wakefield Trinity), R Evans (Bradford Bulls), W Evans (Whitehaven), D Fleming (Featherstone Rovers), M Fozard (Widnes Vikings), D Grant (London Broncos), T Hopkins (Barrow Raiders), E Kear (Bradford Bulls), R Lloyd (Swinton Lions), J Olds (Valley Diehards), O Olds (Valley Diehards), J Ralph (Mounties), L Roberts (Leigh Centurions), A Walker (Bradford Bulls), R Williams (Salford Red Devils)

Scotland World Cup squad

E Aiken (New Zealand Warriors), L Bain (Parramatta Eels), L Bayliss-Brow (Brisbane Broncos), J Bell (St Helens), R Brierley (Salford Red Devils), K Buchanan (Batley Bulldogs), L Clarke (Edinburgh Eagles), D Dixon (Dewsbury Rams), C Emslie (Barrow Raiders), D Ferguson (Dewsbury Rams), C Gahan (London Broncos), G Graham (Whitehaven RLFC), B Hayward (Canterbury Bulldogs), B Hellewell (Featherstone Rovers), L Hood (Wakefield Trinity), K Linnett (Hull KR), Ba Liu (Sheffield Eagles), S Luckley (Salford Red Devils), M Russell (Toulouse), K Schneider (Mackay Cutters), J Teanby (York City Knights), S Toal (Barrow Raiders), L Walmsley (Halifax Panthers), A Walker (London Broncos).

Full fixtures

Saturday 15th October 2022

  • England v Samoa, Group A, St James’ Park (Newcastle), 2.30pm

  • Australia v Fiji, Group B, Headingley (Leeds), 7.30pm

Sunday 16th October

  • Scotland v Italy, Group B, Kingston Park (Newcastle), 2.30pm

  • Jamaica v Ireland, Group C, Headingley (Leeds), 5pm

  • New Zealand v Lebanon, Group C, Halliwell Jones Stadium (Warrington), 7.30pm

Monday 17th October

  • France v Greece, Group A, Keepmoat Stadium (Doncaster), 7.30pm

Tuesday 18th October

  • Tonga v Papua New Guinea, Group D, Totally Wicked Stadium (St Helens), 7.30pm

Wednesday 19th October

  • Wales v Cook Islands, Group D, Leigh Sports Village (Leigh), 7.30pm

Friday 21st October

  • Australia v Scotland, Group B, Ricoh Arena (Coventry), 7.30pm

Saturday 22nd October

  • Fiji v Italy, Group B, Kingston Park (Newcastle), 2.30pm

  • England v France, University of Bolton Stadium (Bolton), 5pm

  • New Zealand v Jamaica, Group C, MKM Stadium (Hull), 7.30pm

Sunday 23rd October

  • Lebanon v Ireland, Group C, Leigh Sports Village (Leigh), 2.30pm

  • Samoa v Greece, Group A, Keepmoat Stadium (Doncaster), 5pm

Monday 24th October

  • Tonga v Wales, Group D, Totally Wicked Stadium (St Helens), 7.30pm

Tuesday 25th October

  • Papua New Guinea v Cook Islands, Group D, Halliwell Jones Stadium (Warrington), 7.30pm

Friday 28th October

  • New Zealand v Ireland, Group C, Headingley (Leeds), 7.30pm

Saturday 29th October

  • England v Greece, Group A, Bramall Lane (Sheffield), 2.30pm

  • Fiji v Scotland, Group B, Kingston Park (Newcastle), 5pm

  • Australia v Italy, Group B, Totally Wicked Stadium (St Helens), 7.30pm

Sunday 30th October

  • Lebanon v Jamaica, Group C, Leigh Sports Village (Leigh), 12pm

  • Tonga v Cook Islands, Group D, Riverside Stadium (Middlesbrough), 2.30pm

  • Samoa v France, Group A, Halliwell Jones Stadium (Warrington), 5pm

Monday 31st October

  • Papua New Guinea v Wales, Group D, Keepmoat Stadium (Doncaster), 7.30pm

Friday 4th November

  • Quarter Final 1 – Winner B v Runner-up C, John Smith’s Stadium (Huddersfield), 7.30pm

Saturday 5th November

  • Quarter Final 2 – Winner A v Runner-up D, DW Stadium (Wigan), 2.30pm

  • Quarter Final 3 – Winner C v Runner-up B, MKM Stadium (Hull), 7.30pm

Sunday 6th November

  • Quarter Final 4 – Winner D v Runner-up A, University of Bolton Stadium (Bolton), 2.30pm

Friday 11th November

  • Semi Final 1 – Winner QF v Winner QF, Elland Road (Leeds), 7.45pm

Saturday 12th November

  • Semi Final 2 – Winner QF v Winner QF, Emirates Stadium (London), 2.30pm

Saturday 19th November

  • World Cup 2021 Final, Old Trafford (Manchester), 4pm

Latest odds

England are 9/1 to lift the trophy.

  • Australia 1/2

  • New Zealand 7/2

  • England 10/1

  • Tonga 11/1

  • Samoa 11/1

  • Fiji 50/1

  • Papua New Guinea 250/1

  • Ireland 500/1

  • France 500/1

  • Cook Islands 500/1

  • Lebanon 750/1

  • Scotland 750/1

  • Italy 750/1

  • Wales 750/1

  • Jamaica 2000/1

  • Greece 2000/1

Information, courtesy of Sky Bet, correct as of October 4

Latest Stories

  • Nylander, Kerfoot lead Maple Leafs in 5-1 pre-season win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Toronto Maple Leafs winger Nick Robertson stacked up three points for the second consecutive NHL pre-season game. After recording two goals and one assist against the Ottawa Senators last Friday, the 21-year-old recorded three assists in a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night. ”He's just playing really good hockey right now,” said Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe about Robertson. “He's doing things that he needs to do to show that he's wanting a spot on the team and that

  • WHL teams with Orange Shirt Society before National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

    CALGARY — The Western Hockey League and the Orange Shirt Society announced a new partnership on Thursday with initiatives to recognize and commemorate the legacy of residential schools. Orange Shirt Day, formally called National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, is a statutory holiday that will be held on Friday. The WHL says its commissioned a special WHL Truth and Reconciliation logo, designed by Métis artist Kim Vizi-Carmen of Pinerock Graphics that will be worn as a helmet decal by all WHL p

  • Blue Jays manager John Schneider gives update on Kevin Gausman's injury

    Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider spoke with the media after Sunday's win over the Boston Red Sox and discussed what caused Kevin Gausman to leave the game early.

  • Report: Leafs, Oilers, Senators among teams interested in Jakob Chychrun

    A handful of Canadian teams have their eye on Jakob Chychrun.

  • Blue Jays scoreboard watching: Toronto can taste top wild card

    The Blue Jays' magic number for clinching the top wild card is down to two.

  • Canadiens GM calls Juraj Slafkovsky's preseason play 'underwhelming'

    Juraj Slafkovsky isn't off to the best of starts with the Montreal Canadiens.

  • Springer leads Blue Jays to 9-0 win as Toronto finally celebrates making playoffs

    TORONTO — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gave the Toronto Blue Jays a reason to celebrate. Not that they needed it. Guerrero hit a two-run homer in the third inning and George Springer had a three-run shot as part of a four-run sixth as the Blue Jays routed the Boston Red Sox 9-0 on Friday. The emphatic win came before a champagne-soaked party in Toronto's clubhouse that had been planned for more than a day after the Blue Jays had clinched a post-season berth on their day off. "My thought was 'you know w

  • How will off-ball Fred VanVleet impact his 2022-23 per game stats?

    The Toronto Raptors are shifting Fred VanVleet to a more off-ball role to tap into his catch and shoot jumper. Can he still be an All-Star? How will that impact his per game stats? Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni to discuss. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Canada falls to Australia in women's basketball World Cup bronze medal match

    Canada's women's basketball team's hopes of claiming its first World Cup medal since 1986 fell short on Saturday, after a 95-65 loss to hosts Australia in the bronze medal match. Still, the Canadian squad (4-3) advanced further than they had in any World Cup in 36 years, when the country earned bronze. WNBA star Kia Nurse of Hamilton, Ont., kept Canada in the game with 19 points in the first half as Australia led 51-43 at the break. She didn't score in the second half. "Obviously, it didn't end

  • Defence dominates in Calgary Stampeders' 29-2 win over Toronto Argonauts

    CALGARY — Cam Judge's 71-yard interception return for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter highlighted a stellar performance by the Calgary Stampeders' defence in a 29-2 win over the visiting Toronto Argonauts on Saturday. After serving a one-game suspension for punching B.C. Lions receiver Lucky Whitehead, Judge swung momentum to Calgary when he picked off McLeod Bethel-Thompson for a converted touchdown and a 21-2 lead with just over four minutes remaining in the game. "I let the guys down l

  • Dominant Raptors feed off crowd to beat Jazz 114-82 in pre-season debut

    EDMONTON — The Toronto Raptors opened their exhibition season on Sunday by being simply dominant in their Canadian home away from home. Pre-season or not, holding an NBA team — even one that is in rebuilding mode like the Utah Jazz — to just 33 second-half points is remarkable. And that’s what the Raptors did in a 114-82 blowout win at Rogers Place. Leading by only one entering the second half, the Toronto Raptors began the third quarter by going on a 17-3 run in the pre-season opener for both t

  • Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin went looking for mushrooms to take mind off contract talks

    Rasmus Sandin found a unique way to distract himself this summer.

  • Senators goalie Cam Talbot out five-to-seven weeks with upper-body injury

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators will start the NHL season without goalie Cam Talbot after he suffered an upper-body injury. The team says Talbot, 35, will miss five-to-seven weeks due to the undisclosed ailment. Ottawa acquired the veteran netminder from the Wild for goalie Filip Gustavsson in July. Talbot spent last season in Minnesota, where he posted a 32-12-4 record with a 2.76 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage. The Senators address their goaltending depth Monday, claiming Magnus

  • Montreal trips D.C. United 1-0, focuses on shot at top spot

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal will have it all to play for on Decision Day, sitting only two points behind first place in the Eastern Conference after a nervy 1-0 win over D.C. United on Saturday evening. A Donovan Pines own goal was the sole difference between Montreal (19-9-5) and United (7-20-6), who suffered their 20th loss of the Major Soccer League season. Montreal got on the front foot immediately, dictating the pace, dominating possession, and creating a golden opportunity inside the first 10 m

  • Raptors and Rico Hines are the perfect match

    Player development coach Rico Hines says it was a natural fit when the Raptors inquired about bringing his skills to Toronto. Hines says that Pascal Siakam is 'addicted to being great' and ranks the 28-year-old's mentality amongst the best in the game.

  • Sports media are unequipped to handle the Ime Udoka workplace scandal

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. We knew Jayson Tatum would field some heavy questions at Boston Celtics media day this week. He's the best player on last season's NBA Finals runner-up, set to lead the team into an uncertain season. The Celtics' once-bright outlook has grown hazy following the news that the club had suspended its head coach, Ime Udoka, for the upcoming season for his role

  • Donato scores in OT as Seattle Kraken edge Vancouver Canucks 4-3

    VANCOUVER — It wasn't a game that mattered in the standings, but head coach Bruce Boudreau was still disappointed in how his Vancouver Canucks let a third-period lead evaporate on Thursday. Coming into the final frame, the Canucks were up 3-1 on the visiting Seattle Kraken. Twenty minutes later, the game was tied, forcing overtime, where Ryan Donato scored to give the Kraken a 4-3 comeback win in the pre-season matchup. “That’s what we talked about in between periods, is winning teams protect th

  • What does Pascal Siakam need to become a top-5 player?

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam stated on media day that he has ambition to become a top 5 player in the NBA. How close is he to that? Where does he needs to improve and how can his teammates help? Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Guerrero homers to lead Blue Jays past Orioles 5-1

    BALTIMORE (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his 32nd homer and the Toronto Blue Jays edged closer to the top seed for an American League wild card series with a 5-1 rain-shortened victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Monday night. Play was halted by rain with Toronto batting with two outs in the eighth and called after a wait of 55 minutes. Toronto would host a best-of-three playoff series starting Friday if it wins one more game or Seattle loses at least one of its final four games. “There was

  • Vote: Would you rather Blue Jays play Mariners or Rays in Wild Card Series?

    The Blue Jays will be playing either the Mariners or Rays this weekend. Which would you prefer?