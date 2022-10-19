Rugby League World Cup 2022: Fixtures, latest odds and who is in the home nations squads

Rugby League World Cup 2022: Fixtures, latest odds and who is in the home nations squads
Rugby League World Cup 2022: Fixtures, latest odds and who is in the home nations squads - Michael Steele/Getty Images

Martin Offiah is tipping England to go all the way in the Rugby League World Cup and help right the wrongs of 1995.

The record-breaking former Wigan winger, one of rugby league's all-time greats, was in the England team that lost 16-8 in the final to Australia at Wembley 27 years ago but remains adamant Phil Larder's team were robbed.

England were trailing 8-4 when Offiah made a 60-metre break before throwing the ball back inside for his centre Paul Newlove to kick ahead and dive over for a try.

It was controversially disallowed after Offiah was ruled to have been taken into touch by a desperate Tim Brasher tackle but television replays suggested otherwise and the man himself has no doubt it was a try.

"If there was a video referee back then, we would have scored early in the game and who knows what could have happened," Offiah said. "To this day I know I wasn't in touch but what could have, would have, should have been is all in the past now."

Australia are favourites to retain their crown and Pacific nations Tonga and Samoa, England's opening-group opponents, have star-studded line-ups but Offiah said home advantage could be key, as indeed it proved in the opening match, a England's 60-6 demolition of Samoa.

"I've seen the Samoa squad and I've seen the Tonga squad," he said, "Obviously they are littered with players from the NRL, the premier competition, but there is nothing like playing in a World Cup on home soil.

"Australia always hold that mantle of favourites and we've all seen the strength of State of Origin but England will have the whole country backing them."

When did it start?

The Rugby League World Cup began on Saturday, Oct 15 when hosts England defeated Samoa 60-6..

Which countries are involved?

  • Group A: England, France, Greece, Sampa

  • Group B: Australia, Fiji, Italy, Scotland

  • Group C: Ireland, Jamaica, Lebanon, New Zealand

  • Group D: Cook Islands, Papua New Guinea, Wales, Tonga

Latest England news

England coach Shaun Wane will be leaning on inside information from Catalans Dragons trio Sam Tomkins, Mike McMeeken and Michael McIlorum in the build up to Saturday's World Cup clash with France in Bolton.

All but one of the 17 Frenchmen involved in Monday night's opening 34-12 win over Greece in Doncaster are past or present Catalans players and therefore familiar to the Perpignan-based England trio.

"We had a Samoan week last week, with Samoan food and chat, now it's over to Mike, Sam and Micky, we'll have a French week and go into the game really confident," Wane said.

Basingstoke-born McMeeken has spent the last two seasons with the Catalans and is expecting the French to put up plenty of resistance at the University of Bolton Stadium.

"England versus France is always a great game," said the former London Broncos and Castleford second rower. "They're a passionate bunch and they've got some strong individuals in their team.

"I'm sure we will be tested on Saturday. I've trained with them and played with them throughout the whole year so I know a lot of their strengths.

"I've got a lot of friends in that French team so I hope they do extremely well in this competition, just not against us. Obviously on Saturday those friendships will be put on hold for 80 minutes."

Saturday's round-two fixture will be the 52nd meeting between England and France, with Les Bleus seeking a first win for 32 years. However, they made England work for a 30-10 victory in Perpignan last October and Wane was impressed by their win over Greece.

"It was typical France," he said. "They did some really good things and some things I didn't expect but that's what you always get with France, that unpredictability.

"They've got some really good ball carriers, really big ones, so we need to make sure our defence is on. The Test last year was important to us, we got a lot from it and I expect the one on Saturday to be full on."

Home nations World Cup squads

England World Cup squad

S Tomkins (Catalans), A Ackers (Salford), J Batchelor, (St Helens), J Bateman (Wigan), T Burgess (South Sydney), M Cooper (WIgan), H Farnworth (Brisbane), R Hall (Hull KR), C Hill (Huddersfield), M Knowles (St Helens), M Lees (St Helens), T Makinson (St Helens), M McIlorum (Catalans), M McMeeken (Catalans), M Oledzki (Leeds), K Pearce-Paul (Wigan), V Radley (Sydney Roosters), M Sneyd (Salford), L Thompson (Canterbury Bulldogs), K Watkins (Salford), J Welsby (St Helens), E Whitehead (Canberra), G Williams (Warrington), D Young (Newcastle).

Ireland World Cup squad

J Bentley (Leeds Rhinos), K Brand (Leigh Centurions), L Byrne (Wigan Warriors), E Chamberlain (Leigh Centurions), J Cook (Canterbury Bulldogs), F Halton (Hull KR), J Hasson (South Sydney Rabbitohs), J Jolliffe (Gold Coast Titans), L Keary (Sydney Roosters), J Keyes (Halifax Panthers), T King (Warrington Wolves), G King (Hull KR), Ben Mathiou (Featherstone Rovers), J McDonnell (Wigan Warriors), R Michael (York City Knights), R Mulhern (Warrington Wolves), R Myler (Leeds Rhinos), D Norman (St Helens), H O’Kane (Wests Tigers), H Rushton (Canberra Raiders), I Senior (Huddersfield Giants), L Senior (Hull KR), M Ward (Batley Bulldogs).

Wales World Cup squad

C Aekins (Leigh Centurions), B Antrobus (York City Knights), G Bennion (Rochdale Hornets), J Burke (West Wales Raiders), C Butler (Bradford Bulls), M Butt (Swinton Lions), C Davies (Workington Town), C Davies (Whitehaven), B Evans (Bradford Bulls), K Evans (Wakefield Trinity), R Evans (Bradford Bulls), W Evans (Whitehaven), D Fleming (Featherstone Rovers), M Fozard (Widnes Vikings), D Grant (London Broncos), T Hopkins (Barrow Raiders), E Kear (Bradford Bulls), R Lloyd (Swinton Lions), J Olds (Valley Diehards), O Olds (Valley Diehards), J Ralph (Mounties), L Roberts (Leigh Centurions), A Walker (Bradford Bulls), R Williams (Salford Red Devils)

Scotland World Cup squad

E Aiken (New Zealand Warriors), L Bain (Parramatta Eels), L Bayliss-Brow (Brisbane Broncos), J Bell (St Helens), R Brierley (Salford Red Devils), K Buchanan (Batley Bulldogs), L Clarke (Edinburgh Eagles), D Dixon (Dewsbury Rams), C Emslie (Barrow Raiders), D Ferguson (Dewsbury Rams), C Gahan (London Broncos), G Graham (Whitehaven RLFC), B Hayward (Canterbury Bulldogs), B Hellewell (Featherstone Rovers), L Hood (Wakefield Trinity), K Linnett (Hull KR), Ba Liu (Sheffield Eagles), S Luckley (Salford Red Devils), M Russell (Toulouse), K Schneider (Mackay Cutters), J Teanby (York City Knights), S Toal (Barrow Raiders), L Walmsley (Halifax Panthers), A Walker (London Broncos).

Full fixtures and results

Saturday October 15 2022

  • England 60 Samoa 6, Group A, St James’ Park (Newcastle).

  • Australia 42 Fiji 8, Group B, Headingley (Leeds).

Sunday October 16

  • Scotland 4 Italy 28, Group B, Kingston Park (Newcastle).

  • Jamaica 2 Ireland 48, Group C, Headingley (Leeds).

  • New Zealand 34 Lebanon 12, Group C, Halliwell Jones Stadium (Warrington).

Monday October 17

  • France 34 Greece 12, Group A, Keepmoat Stadium (Doncaster).

Tuesday October 18

  • Tonga 24 Papua New Guinea 18, Group D, Totally Wicked Stadium (St Helens), 7.30pm

Wednesday October 19

  • Wales v Cook Islands, Group D, Leigh Sports Village (Leigh), 7.30pm

Friday October 21

  • Australia v Scotland, Group B, Ricoh Arena (Coventry), 7.30pm

Saturday October 22

  • Fiji v Italy, Group B, Kingston Park (Newcastle), 2.30pm

  • England v France, University of Bolton Stadium (Bolton), 5pm

  • New Zealand v Jamaica, Group C, MKM Stadium (Hull), 7.30pm

Sunday October 23

  • Lebanon v Ireland, Group C, Leigh Sports Village (Leigh), 2.30pm

  • Samoa v Greece, Group A, Keepmoat Stadium (Doncaster), 5pm

Monday October 24

  • Tonga v Wales, Group D, Totally Wicked Stadium (St Helens), 7.30pm

Tuesday October 25

  • Papua New Guinea v Cook Islands, Group D, Halliwell Jones Stadium (Warrington), 7.30pm

Friday October 28

  • New Zealand v Ireland, Group C, Headingley (Leeds), 7.30pm

Saturday October 29

  • England v Greece, Group A, Bramall Lane (Sheffield), 2.30pm

  • Fiji v Scotland, Group B, Kingston Park (Newcastle), 5pm

  • Australia v Italy, Group B, Totally Wicked Stadium (St Helens), 7.30pm

Sunday October 30

  • Lebanon v Jamaica, Group C, Leigh Sports Village (Leigh), 12pm

  • Tonga v Cook Islands, Group D, Riverside Stadium (Middlesbrough), 2.30pm

  • Samoa v France, Group A, Halliwell Jones Stadium (Warrington), 5pm

Monday October 31

  • Papua New Guinea v Wales, Group D, Keepmoat Stadium (Doncaster), 7.30pm

Friday November 4

  • Quarter Final 1 – Winner B v Runner-up C, John Smith’s Stadium (Huddersfield), 7.30pm

Saturday November 5

  • Quarter Final 2 – Winner A v Runner-up D, DW Stadium (Wigan), 2.30pm

  • Quarter Final 3 – Winner C v Runner-up B, MKM Stadium (Hull), 7.30pm

Sunday November 6

  • Quarter Final 4 – Winner D v Runner-up A, University of Bolton Stadium (Bolton), 2.30pm

Friday November 11

  • Semi Final 1 – Winner QF v Winner QF, Elland Road (Leeds), 7.45pm

Saturday November 12

  • Semi Final 2 – Winner QF v Winner QF, Emirates Stadium (London), 2.30pm

Saturday November 19

  • World Cup 2021 Final, Old Trafford (Manchester), 4pm

Latest odds

England are 7/1 to lift the trophy.

  • Australia 8/15

  • New Zealand 7/2

  • England 7/1

  • Tonga 10/1

  • Samoa 25/1

  • Fiji 250/1

  • Papua New Guinea 250/1

  • Ireland 250/1

  • France 500/1

  • Italy 500/1

  • Cook Islands 500/1

  • Lebanon 1000/1

  • Wales 1000/1

  • Greece 2500/1

  • Jamaica 5000/1

  • Scotland 5000/1

Information, courtesy of Sky Bet, correct as of October 17

