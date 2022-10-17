Rugby League World Cup 2022: Fixtures, latest odds and who is in the home nations squads

Rugby League World Cup 2022: Fixtures, latest odds and who is in the home nations squads - Michael Steele/Getty Images
Rugby League World Cup 2022: Fixtures, latest odds and who is in the home nations squads - Michael Steele/Getty Images

Martin Offiah is tipping England to go all the way in the Rugby League World Cup and help right the wrongs of 1995.

The record-breaking former Wigan winger, one of rugby league's all-time greats, was in the England team that lost 16-8 in the final to Australia at Wembley 27 years ago but remains adamant Phil Larder's team were robbed.

England were trailing 8-4 when Offiah made a 60-metre break before throwing the ball back inside for his centre Paul Newlove to kick ahead and dive over for a try.

It was controversially disallowed after Offiah was ruled to have been taken into touch by a desperate Tim Brasher tackle but television replays suggested otherwise and the man himself has no doubt it was a try.

"If there was a video referee back then, we would have scored early in the game and who knows what could have happened," Offiah said. "To this day I know I wasn't in touch but what could have, would have, should have been is all in the past now."

Australia are favourites to retain their crown and Pacific nations Tonga and Samoa, England's opening-group opponents, have star-studded line-ups but Offiah said home advantage could be key, as indeed it proved in the opening match, a England's 60-6 demolition of Samoa.

"I've seen the Samoa squad and I've seen the Tonga squad," he said, "Obviously they are littered with players from the NRL, the premier competition, but there is nothing like playing in a World Cup on home soil.

"Australia always hold that mantle of favourites and we've all seen the strength of State of Origin but England will have the whole country backing them."

When did it start?

The Rugby League World Cup began on Saturday, Oct 15 when the hosts, England, defeated Samoa 60-6..

Which countries are involved?

  • Group A: England, France, Greece, Sampa

  • Group B: Australia, Fiji, Italy, Scotland

  • Group C: Ireland, Jamaica, Lebanon, New Zealand

  • Group D: Cook Islands, Papua New Guinea, Wales, Tonga

Latest England news

Tommy Makinson says England will not get carried away following their impressive start to the World Cup.

The opening fixture could hardly have gone better for Shaun Wane's side as they demolished a talented Samoa team billed as pre-match favourites 60-6 at Newcastle's St James' Park.

With further group games to come against France and minnows Greece, the win virtually assures England of a place in the knockout stages and, if they were able to finish top, they would most likely avoid another dangerous Pacific Island nation, Tonga, in the quarter-finals.

The margin of victory took even the England players by surprise but Makinson, who contributed 24 points with 10 goals and one of his side's 10 tries, insists they will be staying grounded.

"You never expect a scoreline like that," he said. "Obviously Samoa had a few things go against them. They're an awesome team and need time to gel together, so we're not going to get carried away. We're happy but we're not going to get too far ahead of ourselves.

Rested for the warm-up match against Fiji after playing for St Helens in the Grand Final, Makinson cemented his place as one of the world's top wingers while on the other flank Dom Young justified his selection ahead of the veteran Ryan Hall with another blockbusting display on his Test debut.

Hall, England's record tryscorer, will be recalled against France in Bolton on Saturday, with Wane pledging to play all seven men who missed out on selection for the opening game, but Makinson is hoping he keeps his spot.

"It's an England Test so I'd rather not miss out but he's the coach," Makinson said. "Dom Young played great today and I thought I had a good game, whatever happens happens."

Home nations World Cup squads

England World Cup squad

S Tomkins (Catalans), A Ackers (Salford), J Batchelor, (St Helens), J Bateman (Wigan), T Burgess (South Sydney), M Cooper (WIgan), H Farnworth (Brisbane), R Hall (Hull KR), C Hill (Huddersfield), M Knowles (St Helens), M Lees (St Helens), T Makinson (St Helens), M McIlorum (Catalans), M McMeeken (Catalans), M Oledzki (Leeds), K Pearce-Paul (Wigan), V Radley (Sydney Roosters), M Sneyd (Salford), L Thompson (Canterbury Bulldogs), K Watkins (Salford), J Welsby (St Helens), E Whitehead (Canberra), G Williams (Warrington), D Young (Newcastle).

Ireland World Cup squad

J Bentley (Leeds Rhinos), K Brand (Leigh Centurions), L Byrne (Wigan Warriors), E Chamberlain (Leigh Centurions), J Cook (Canterbury Bulldogs), F Halton (Hull KR), J Hasson (South Sydney Rabbitohs), J Jolliffe (Gold Coast Titans), L Keary (Sydney Roosters), J Keyes (Halifax Panthers), T King (Warrington Wolves), G King (Hull KR), Ben Mathiou (Featherstone Rovers), J McDonnell (Wigan Warriors), R Michael (York City Knights), R Mulhern (Warrington Wolves), R Myler (Leeds Rhinos), D Norman (St Helens), H O’Kane (Wests Tigers), H Rushton (Canberra Raiders), I Senior (Huddersfield Giants), L Senior (Hull KR), M Ward (Batley Bulldogs).

Wales World Cup squad

C Aekins (Leigh Centurions), B Antrobus (York City Knights), G Bennion (Rochdale Hornets), J Burke (West Wales Raiders), C Butler (Bradford Bulls), M Butt (Swinton Lions), C Davies (Workington Town), C Davies (Whitehaven), B Evans (Bradford Bulls), K Evans (Wakefield Trinity), R Evans (Bradford Bulls), W Evans (Whitehaven), D Fleming (Featherstone Rovers), M Fozard (Widnes Vikings), D Grant (London Broncos), T Hopkins (Barrow Raiders), E Kear (Bradford Bulls), R Lloyd (Swinton Lions), J Olds (Valley Diehards), O Olds (Valley Diehards), J Ralph (Mounties), L Roberts (Leigh Centurions), A Walker (Bradford Bulls), R Williams (Salford Red Devils)

Scotland World Cup squad

E Aiken (New Zealand Warriors), L Bain (Parramatta Eels), L Bayliss-Brow (Brisbane Broncos), J Bell (St Helens), R Brierley (Salford Red Devils), K Buchanan (Batley Bulldogs), L Clarke (Edinburgh Eagles), D Dixon (Dewsbury Rams), C Emslie (Barrow Raiders), D Ferguson (Dewsbury Rams), C Gahan (London Broncos), G Graham (Whitehaven RLFC), B Hayward (Canterbury Bulldogs), B Hellewell (Featherstone Rovers), L Hood (Wakefield Trinity), K Linnett (Hull KR), Ba Liu (Sheffield Eagles), S Luckley (Salford Red Devils), M Russell (Toulouse), K Schneider (Mackay Cutters), J Teanby (York City Knights), S Toal (Barrow Raiders), L Walmsley (Halifax Panthers), A Walker (London Broncos).

Full fixtures and results

Saturday October 15 2022

  • England 60 Samoa 6, Group A, St James’ Park (Newcastle).

  • Australia 42 Fiji 8, Group B, Headingley (Leeds).

Sunday October 16

  • Scotland4 Italy 28, Group B, Kingston Park (Newcastle).

  • Jamaica 2 Ireland 48, Group C, Headingley (Leeds).

  • New Zealand 34 Lebanon 12, Group C, Halliwell Jones Stadium (Warrington).

Monday October 17

  • France v Greece, Group A, Keepmoat Stadium (Doncaster), 7.30pm

Tuesday October 18

  • Tonga v Papua New Guinea, Group D, Totally Wicked Stadium (St Helens), 7.30pm

Wednesday October 19

  • Wales v Cook Islands, Group D, Leigh Sports Village (Leigh), 7.30pm

Friday October 21

  • Australia v Scotland, Group B, Ricoh Arena (Coventry), 7.30pm

Saturday October 22

  • Fiji v Italy, Group B, Kingston Park (Newcastle), 2.30pm

  • England v France, University of Bolton Stadium (Bolton), 5pm

  • New Zealand v Jamaica, Group C, MKM Stadium (Hull), 7.30pm

Sunday October 23

  • Lebanon v Ireland, Group C, Leigh Sports Village (Leigh), 2.30pm

  • Samoa v Greece, Group A, Keepmoat Stadium (Doncaster), 5pm

Monday October 24

  • Tonga v Wales, Group D, Totally Wicked Stadium (St Helens), 7.30pm

Tuesday October 25

  • Papua New Guinea v Cook Islands, Group D, Halliwell Jones Stadium (Warrington), 7.30pm

Friday October 28

  • New Zealand v Ireland, Group C, Headingley (Leeds), 7.30pm

Saturday October 29

  • England v Greece, Group A, Bramall Lane (Sheffield), 2.30pm

  • Fiji v Scotland, Group B, Kingston Park (Newcastle), 5pm

  • Australia v Italy, Group B, Totally Wicked Stadium (St Helens), 7.30pm

Sunday October 30

  • Lebanon v Jamaica, Group C, Leigh Sports Village (Leigh), 12pm

  • Tonga v Cook Islands, Group D, Riverside Stadium (Middlesbrough), 2.30pm

  • Samoa v France, Group A, Halliwell Jones Stadium (Warrington), 5pm

Monday October 31

  • Papua New Guinea v Wales, Group D, Keepmoat Stadium (Doncaster), 7.30pm

Friday November 4

  • Quarter Final 1 – Winner B v Runner-up C, John Smith’s Stadium (Huddersfield), 7.30pm

Saturday November 5

  • Quarter Final 2 – Winner A v Runner-up D, DW Stadium (Wigan), 2.30pm

  • Quarter Final 3 – Winner C v Runner-up B, MKM Stadium (Hull), 7.30pm

Sunday November 6

  • Quarter Final 4 – Winner D v Runner-up A, University of Bolton Stadium (Bolton), 2.30pm

Friday November 11

  • Semi Final 1 – Winner QF v Winner QF, Elland Road (Leeds), 7.45pm

Saturday November 12

  • Semi Final 2 – Winner QF v Winner QF, Emirates Stadium (London), 2.30pm

Saturday November 19

  • World Cup 2021 Final, Old Trafford (Manchester), 4pm

Latest odds

England are 7/1 to lift the trophy.

  • Australia 8/15

  • New Zealand 7/2

  • England 7/1

  • Tonga 10/1

  • Samoa 25/1

  • Fiji 250/1

  • Papua New Guinea 250/1

  • Ireland 250/1

  • France 500/1

  • Italy 500/1

  • Cook Islands 500/1

  • Lebanon 1000/1

  • Wales 1000/1

  • Greece 2500/1

  • Jamaica 5000/1

  • Scotland 5000/1

Information, courtesy of Sky Bet, correct as of October 17

