Rugby League World Cup 2022: Fixtures, latest odds and who is in the home nations squads
Martin Offiah is tipping England to go all the way in the Rugby League World Cup and help right the wrongs of 1995.
The record-breaking former Wigan winger, one of rugby league's all-time greats, was in the England team that lost 16-8 in the final to Australia at Wembley 27 years ago but remains adamant Phil Larder's team were robbed.
England were trailing 8-4 when Offiah made a 60-metre break before throwing the ball back inside for his centre Paul Newlove to kick ahead and dive over for a try.
It was controversially disallowed after Offiah was ruled to have been taken into touch by a desperate Tim Brasher tackle but television replays suggested otherwise and the man himself has no doubt it was a try.
"If there was a video referee back then, we would have scored early in the game and who knows what could have happened," Offiah said. "To this day I know I wasn't in touch but what could have, would have, should have been is all in the past now."
Australia are favourites to retain their crown and Pacific nations Tonga and Samoa, England's opening-group opponents, have star-studded line-ups but Offiah said home advantage could be key, as indeed it proved in the opening match, a England's 60-6 demolition of Samoa.
"I've seen the Samoa squad and I've seen the Tonga squad," he said, "Obviously they are littered with players from the NRL, the premier competition, but there is nothing like playing in a World Cup on home soil.
"Australia always hold that mantle of favourites and we've all seen the strength of State of Origin but England will have the whole country backing them."
When did it start?
The Rugby League World Cup began on Saturday, Oct 15 when the hosts, England, defeated Samoa 60-6..
Which countries are involved?
Group A: England, France, Greece, Sampa
Group B: Australia, Fiji, Italy, Scotland
Group C: Ireland, Jamaica, Lebanon, New Zealand
Group D: Cook Islands, Papua New Guinea, Wales, Tonga
Latest England news
Tommy Makinson says England will not get carried away following their impressive start to the World Cup.
The opening fixture could hardly have gone better for Shaun Wane's side as they demolished a talented Samoa team billed as pre-match favourites 60-6 at Newcastle's St James' Park.
With further group games to come against France and minnows Greece, the win virtually assures England of a place in the knockout stages and, if they were able to finish top, they would most likely avoid another dangerous Pacific Island nation, Tonga, in the quarter-finals.
The margin of victory took even the England players by surprise but Makinson, who contributed 24 points with 10 goals and one of his side's 10 tries, insists they will be staying grounded.
"You never expect a scoreline like that," he said. "Obviously Samoa had a few things go against them. They're an awesome team and need time to gel together, so we're not going to get carried away. We're happy but we're not going to get too far ahead of ourselves.
Rested for the warm-up match against Fiji after playing for St Helens in the Grand Final, Makinson cemented his place as one of the world's top wingers while on the other flank Dom Young justified his selection ahead of the veteran Ryan Hall with another blockbusting display on his Test debut.
Hall, England's record tryscorer, will be recalled against France in Bolton on Saturday, with Wane pledging to play all seven men who missed out on selection for the opening game, but Makinson is hoping he keeps his spot.
"It's an England Test so I'd rather not miss out but he's the coach," Makinson said. "Dom Young played great today and I thought I had a good game, whatever happens happens."
Home nations World Cup squads
England World Cup squad
S Tomkins (Catalans), A Ackers (Salford), J Batchelor, (St Helens), J Bateman (Wigan), T Burgess (South Sydney), M Cooper (WIgan), H Farnworth (Brisbane), R Hall (Hull KR), C Hill (Huddersfield), M Knowles (St Helens), M Lees (St Helens), T Makinson (St Helens), M McIlorum (Catalans), M McMeeken (Catalans), M Oledzki (Leeds), K Pearce-Paul (Wigan), V Radley (Sydney Roosters), M Sneyd (Salford), L Thompson (Canterbury Bulldogs), K Watkins (Salford), J Welsby (St Helens), E Whitehead (Canberra), G Williams (Warrington), D Young (Newcastle).
Ireland World Cup squad
J Bentley (Leeds Rhinos), K Brand (Leigh Centurions), L Byrne (Wigan Warriors), E Chamberlain (Leigh Centurions), J Cook (Canterbury Bulldogs), F Halton (Hull KR), J Hasson (South Sydney Rabbitohs), J Jolliffe (Gold Coast Titans), L Keary (Sydney Roosters), J Keyes (Halifax Panthers), T King (Warrington Wolves), G King (Hull KR), Ben Mathiou (Featherstone Rovers), J McDonnell (Wigan Warriors), R Michael (York City Knights), R Mulhern (Warrington Wolves), R Myler (Leeds Rhinos), D Norman (St Helens), H O’Kane (Wests Tigers), H Rushton (Canberra Raiders), I Senior (Huddersfield Giants), L Senior (Hull KR), M Ward (Batley Bulldogs).
Wales World Cup squad
C Aekins (Leigh Centurions), B Antrobus (York City Knights), G Bennion (Rochdale Hornets), J Burke (West Wales Raiders), C Butler (Bradford Bulls), M Butt (Swinton Lions), C Davies (Workington Town), C Davies (Whitehaven), B Evans (Bradford Bulls), K Evans (Wakefield Trinity), R Evans (Bradford Bulls), W Evans (Whitehaven), D Fleming (Featherstone Rovers), M Fozard (Widnes Vikings), D Grant (London Broncos), T Hopkins (Barrow Raiders), E Kear (Bradford Bulls), R Lloyd (Swinton Lions), J Olds (Valley Diehards), O Olds (Valley Diehards), J Ralph (Mounties), L Roberts (Leigh Centurions), A Walker (Bradford Bulls), R Williams (Salford Red Devils)
Scotland World Cup squad
E Aiken (New Zealand Warriors), L Bain (Parramatta Eels), L Bayliss-Brow (Brisbane Broncos), J Bell (St Helens), R Brierley (Salford Red Devils), K Buchanan (Batley Bulldogs), L Clarke (Edinburgh Eagles), D Dixon (Dewsbury Rams), C Emslie (Barrow Raiders), D Ferguson (Dewsbury Rams), C Gahan (London Broncos), G Graham (Whitehaven RLFC), B Hayward (Canterbury Bulldogs), B Hellewell (Featherstone Rovers), L Hood (Wakefield Trinity), K Linnett (Hull KR), Ba Liu (Sheffield Eagles), S Luckley (Salford Red Devils), M Russell (Toulouse), K Schneider (Mackay Cutters), J Teanby (York City Knights), S Toal (Barrow Raiders), L Walmsley (Halifax Panthers), A Walker (London Broncos).
Full fixtures and results
Saturday October 15 2022
England 60 Samoa 6, Group A, St James’ Park (Newcastle).
Australia 42 Fiji 8, Group B, Headingley (Leeds).
Sunday October 16
Scotland4 Italy 28, Group B, Kingston Park (Newcastle).
Jamaica 2 Ireland 48, Group C, Headingley (Leeds).
New Zealand 34 Lebanon 12, Group C, Halliwell Jones Stadium (Warrington).
Monday October 17
France v Greece, Group A, Keepmoat Stadium (Doncaster), 7.30pm
Tuesday October 18
Tonga v Papua New Guinea, Group D, Totally Wicked Stadium (St Helens), 7.30pm
Wednesday October 19
Wales v Cook Islands, Group D, Leigh Sports Village (Leigh), 7.30pm
Friday October 21
Australia v Scotland, Group B, Ricoh Arena (Coventry), 7.30pm
Saturday October 22
Fiji v Italy, Group B, Kingston Park (Newcastle), 2.30pm
England v France, University of Bolton Stadium (Bolton), 5pm
New Zealand v Jamaica, Group C, MKM Stadium (Hull), 7.30pm
Sunday October 23
Lebanon v Ireland, Group C, Leigh Sports Village (Leigh), 2.30pm
Samoa v Greece, Group A, Keepmoat Stadium (Doncaster), 5pm
Monday October 24
Tonga v Wales, Group D, Totally Wicked Stadium (St Helens), 7.30pm
Tuesday October 25
Papua New Guinea v Cook Islands, Group D, Halliwell Jones Stadium (Warrington), 7.30pm
Friday October 28
New Zealand v Ireland, Group C, Headingley (Leeds), 7.30pm
Saturday October 29
England v Greece, Group A, Bramall Lane (Sheffield), 2.30pm
Fiji v Scotland, Group B, Kingston Park (Newcastle), 5pm
Australia v Italy, Group B, Totally Wicked Stadium (St Helens), 7.30pm
Sunday October 30
Lebanon v Jamaica, Group C, Leigh Sports Village (Leigh), 12pm
Tonga v Cook Islands, Group D, Riverside Stadium (Middlesbrough), 2.30pm
Samoa v France, Group A, Halliwell Jones Stadium (Warrington), 5pm
Monday October 31
Papua New Guinea v Wales, Group D, Keepmoat Stadium (Doncaster), 7.30pm
Friday November 4
Quarter Final 1 – Winner B v Runner-up C, John Smith’s Stadium (Huddersfield), 7.30pm
Saturday November 5
Quarter Final 2 – Winner A v Runner-up D, DW Stadium (Wigan), 2.30pm
Quarter Final 3 – Winner C v Runner-up B, MKM Stadium (Hull), 7.30pm
Sunday November 6
Quarter Final 4 – Winner D v Runner-up A, University of Bolton Stadium (Bolton), 2.30pm
Friday November 11
Semi Final 1 – Winner QF v Winner QF, Elland Road (Leeds), 7.45pm
Saturday November 12
Semi Final 2 – Winner QF v Winner QF, Emirates Stadium (London), 2.30pm
Saturday November 19
World Cup 2021 Final, Old Trafford (Manchester), 4pm
Latest odds
England are 7/1 to lift the trophy.
Australia 8/15
New Zealand 7/2
England 7/1
Tonga 10/1
Samoa 25/1
Fiji 250/1
Papua New Guinea 250/1
Ireland 250/1
France 500/1
Italy 500/1
Cook Islands 500/1
Lebanon 1000/1
Wales 1000/1
Greece 2500/1
Jamaica 5000/1
Scotland 5000/1
Information, courtesy of Sky Bet, correct as of October 17