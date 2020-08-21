Rugby League World Cup 2021 in England aims for high impact

Next year's sporting calendar is shaping up to be a crowded one, with the staging of the delayed 2020 Olympic Games and European football championships, but one major event being held in England believes it can cut through the clutter.

Organisers of the 2021 Rugby League World Cup believe their tournament is unique - with its focus as much on communities and legacy as on sporting and financial prowess.

With tickets prices announced I spoke to tournament chief executive Jon Dutton about planning for the tournament under the shadow of coronavirus and the potential impact of that on tickets, on mental health and legacy initiatives, and on bringing new teams and audiences to the sport.

Tickets and price adjustments due to coronavirus

Ambitious World Cup targets include getting 750,000 people to attend games, up 50% on 2013, and doubling the numbers from 2017 in Australia, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea.

Ticket revenue is expected to make up 40% to 45% of the 2021 budget. "We are heavily reliant on ticketing money," says the 47-year-old Dutton.

Some 10% of ticket sales are expected to go to overseas fans, mainly from Australia and New Zealand, a smaller percentage than experienced at football or rugby union World Cups.

But Dutton is aware of the impact the coronavirus outbreak has had on people's disposable incomes and is sensitive to this when it comes to tickets.

View photos Jon Dutton has a local and international outlook on the tournament's objectives More

"We have had to review our budget... during the past few months," he says. "We have had a difficult balancing act - ticket revenue is important to our commercial success, but we are aware of how people's spending has changed.

"We have a good understanding of our core rugby league market, but also need to reach new markets, both in the UK and overseas.

"So we have made some adjustments to ticket prices since last year. There are lots of different price points."

RLWC2021 ticket prices are being announced, and fans will be able to apply for tickets from 21 September.

Prices start at £2.21 for concessions and £10 for adults across all three tournaments. Some 80% of tickets are under £50, and top price tickets - which make up 4,000 seats at the final - are £121.

Tournament organisers have also made 20,021 tickets available across the tournament for key workers as a way of saying thank you for their contribution during the Covid-19 pandemic.

View photos Prince Harry launched the 2021 tournament draw earlier this year More

The continued spectre of Covid-19 looms over the event itself, with Dutton admitting: "We have looked at various scenarios, including social distancing by fans at games, games behind closed doors, and what would happen if the event was postponed, or even did not go ahead.

"Every option is on the table, but we have tried to focus on what we can control. We are looking to be agile in our responses, as we have the responsibility of public funds to look after."

Fans are guaranteed full refunds if any of the above situations come into play and tickets cannot be used.

Social impact and mental health legacy

The 2021 World Cup will be the 16th staging of the tournament, first held in 1954.

Dutton says: "Obviously we want to fill the stadiums and make this a commercial success. But we also want to deliver our legacy programme - creating a social impact in terms of helping support the government's 'levelling up' agenda for the north of England.

View photos The World Cup was last held in England in 2013, hosted with Wales, Ireland and France More

Story continues