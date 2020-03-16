Rugby League and Super League suspend season until April 3

LONDON (Reuters) - The Rugby Football League and Super League have suspended fixtures until April 3 due to the spread of coronavirus, they announced in a joint statement on Monday.

The postponement follows the latest government advice warning against mass gatherings. It applies to all levels of the sport including the men's, women's and community game.

“These are unprecedented times, and they present significant financial and commercial implications for Rugby League, which will be further considered during the period of suspension," said Robert Elstone, the Executive Chairman of Super League Europe, and Ralph Rimmer, CEO of Rugby Football League.

“Super League is also an international competition, and consideration has to be given to our clubs in Canada and France, particularly around travel restrictions and scheduling fixtures."





(Writing by Ken Ferris; Editing by Andrew Heavens)