The Rugby Championship is here: Eddie Jones' selection gamble and All Blacks face fly-half dilemma

A shortened version of the Rugby Championship begins on Saturday in Pretoria and Mendoza, with the southern hemisphere’s big four sides looking to build momentum and answer selection issues heading into the Rugby World Cup. Below, Telegraph Sport addresses a pressing issue facing each of the four sides.

Australia: Which uncapped gems will nail down RWC places?

Eddie Jones’ selection to face South Africa in Pretoria, his first Wallabies side in 18 years, is a blend of some familiar names that you will recognise, some that you won’t, and two unrelated Hoopers. One of course is the openside Michael, the Australia captain, who after 124 caps needs no introduction. The 22 year-old Tom Hooper on the blindside however may be unfamiliar to you, which is more than understandable given he has only made 11 starts for the Brumbies.

Zane Nonggorr, the young replacement tighthead, is another fresh face. Nonggoor, 21, benefited from Taniela Tupou’s absence this season with an Achilles injury, accumulating minutes on the field and catching Jones’ eye. Carter Gordon, 22, is another rookie on Jones’ bench after seven tries in 13 starts for the Melbourne Rebels.

Meshing old and young together with limited time to prepare for the Rugby World Cup is a fairly daunting task, although naturally one that Jones appears to be relishing. “It will be better than the Ashes, mate,” Jones joked about his side’s game with the world champions at Loftus.

Eight uncapped players make up Jones’ Rugby Championship squad and he will want to use the next three matches to gauge who has what it takes, and who doesn’t. The number of England players under his tenure who found themselves called up and then discarded will testify that the window to impress can be fleeting.

However, with overseas veterans Will Skelton, Marika Koroibete, Samu Kerevi and Quade Cooper plus Richie Arnold - who uncapped, but at 33 and fresh off winning the Top 14 with Toulouse is no rookie - Jones has welcomed back some real talent. If the youngsters can deliver as well, then that would be some boost.

Argentina: Can Cheika find more landmark wins to build confidence?

With away games in Australia and South Africa it feels like a stretch to back Argentina to win a first Rugby Championship title. And yet with a squad which feels relatively settled there is a chance here for Michael Cheika’s side to build real momentum heading into an opening Rugby World Cup game with England where they look a real threat.

This Rugby World Cup cycle has produced two wins over New Zealand, in Sydney and Christchurch, so imagine the chaos if Los Pumas were to knock over the All Blacks in Mendoza this weekend.

Cheika, in a different approach to his southern hemisphere counterparts, has opted to rest for the entire tournament a number of players involved late in the Top 14 season, a contingent which includes Toulouse’s excellent back Juan Cruz Mallia plus La Rochelle prop Joel Scalvi. There is also the small matter of Marcos Kremer, right up there when it comes to pure talent in Argentina’s pack, being suspended for the whole tournament after his red card for a dangerous clearout on Finn Russell.

From those players who are available, Cheika appears to be willing to experiment a little. Emiliano Boffelli, who has developed into an excellent goalkicker, has largely been used by Cheika on the wing but is now back at full-back. Lucio Cinti, previously of London Irish and now Saracens, also makes a first-ever Test start at inside centre.

Emiliano Boffelli is a versatile member of the Argentina side, and has become a regular starter under Cheika - PHIL WALTER/GETTY IMAGES

A few match-winning displays from Santiago Carreras at fly-half starting on Saturday, with the experienced Nico Sanchez now a bench option, would be welcome.

New Zealand: What’s going on at fly-half?

Having the trio of Beauden Barrett, Damian McKenzie and Richie Mo’unga at your disposal to start at fly-half is a genuine blessing, making it feel almost preposterous to suggest that having to choose between one of them to start at fly-half is a dilemma. And yet Ian Foster has a decision to make in that regard, opting for New Zealand’s opening match of the Rugby Championship to play Barrett at full-back with McKenzie getting the start at fly-half.

That selection is not without merit. Mo’unga’s Crusaders may have edged out McKenzie’s Chiefs to win the Super Rugby Pacific title a few weeks ago - the Crusaders’ seventh title in a row under Scott Robertson - but McKenzie’s form throughout the 2023 competition was as good as it has ever been, running the Chiefs’ attack with the aura of someone who has all the time in the world to find space and exploit it.

Damian McKenzie (c) has got the nod to start at fly-half for New Zealand after an impressive season with the Chiefs - AFP/MICHAEL BRADLEY

McKenzie’s quotes after his selection were interesting, hoping to “be yourself, be instinctive” and stick to the game plan, while admitting that in the past that he “used to run myself into trouble a bit and put the team under a bit of pressure” and has now matured.

The easy option for Foster would be to revert back to the combination which has been used frequently in this cycle, with Mo’unga at fly-half and Barrett from full-back. But if McKenzie runs the show with aplomb in Mendoza then it becomes harder to drop him against the Springboks at Eden Park the following week and then possibly beyond. If McKenzie can find the balance between tactics and instinct, then watch out.

South Africa: How will Manie Libbok fare in his No 10 audition?

The resources available to Jacques Nienaber are exceptional, with the ‘second-string’ side selected to face Australia this weekend good enough to put away most full-strength Test sides. ‘Second-string’, it should be stressed, certainly doesn’t apply to Lukhanyo Am, Pieter-Steph du Toit, the front row of Steven Kitshoff, Bongi Mbonambi, Frans Malherbe and Saturday’s captain, Duane Vermeulen.

Fourteen Springboks have already flown to New Zealand to prepare for the game at Eden Park where the All Blacks, don’t forget, have not been defeated since 1994. One player not among that group however is Handre Pollard, ruled out of the entire tournament after the calf injury he suffered playing for Leicester in the Gallagher Premiership semi-final.

Pollard will have the warm-ups to recover in time for the Rugby World Cup and that’s it, drawing attention naturally to Manie Libbok’s selection at fly-half against Australia. The United Rugby Championship’s top points scorer and metre-maker openly admitted this week that he wants to throw the ball around and attack the gain-line, with nearly half of his try assists for the Stormers this season coming off his boot.

Damian Willemse (recently back from a knee injury) and Elton Jantjies are in the squad as alternative No 10 options but Libbok is intriguing, more adventurous than Pollard but lacking in Test experience, an area where he can make up ground over the next three weeks with a run of starts after three caps from the bench in the autumn. Taking on New Zealand in Auckland next week will be a fascinating test of his capabilities.

