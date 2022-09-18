Rugby Championship 2022: Fixtures, table and results, plus how to watch on TV - AFP

New Zealand claimed the Bledisloe Cup for a 20th consecutive year after Jordie Barrett's try following a contentious late refereeing decision gave the All Blacks victory over Australia on Thursday.

In a controversial finish at Docklands stadium, French referee Mathieu Raynal took the ball off Australia scrumhalf Nic White for time-wasting as he was poised to kick the ball clear from defence with Australia holding a three-point lead.

Gifted possession, the All Blacks spread the ball wide to Barrett who crossed at the left corner as a crowd of 53,245 at Docklands stadium gasped.

How to watch the matches on TV

(All times BST)

Round 1

South Africa 26 New Zealand 10 (Mbombela Stadium, Mbombela)

Argentina 26 Australia 41 (Estadio Malvinas Argentinas, Mendoza)

Round 2

Round 3

Round 4

Round 5

Round 6

New Zealand vs Australia (Eden Park, Auckland) 8.05am on Saturday, September 24 - Sky Sports

South Africa vs Argentina (Hollywoodbets Kings Park, Durban) 4.05pm on Saturday, September 24 - Sky Sports

When is the final round?

The final round is on Saturday, September 24. New Zealand host Australia in Auckland, while Argentina travel to Durban to face South Africa.

What are the latest standings?