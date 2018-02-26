Rugby Canada signs new equipment deal with Canterbury, rebrands with new logo

LANGFORD, B.C. — Rugby Canada has signed a multi-year equipment deal with Canterbury as part of its rebranding.

The governing body of Canadian rugby had been using Under Armour as its supplier.

"This important partnership comes at a critical time in Rugby Canada's evolution," Rugby Canada CEO Allen Vansen said in a statement. "Their commitment to the game, and shared values of innovation and excellence are an ideal fit for our organization as we strive to create the best conditions possible for our athletes to succeed on the world stage."

Canada will wear its new Canterbury kit at the USA Sevens in Las Vegas, March 2-4.

The Rugby Canada rebrand, complete with new website (www.rugby.ca), comes with a new logo — a Maple Leaf emblazoned with the word rugby.

The Canadian Press