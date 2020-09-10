'The rug can be pulled any time' - how indie music has adapted during Covid

Beabadoobee, Arlo Parks and Porridge Radio have been critically-acclaimed in 2020, but have had tours postponed

This was supposed to be Arlo Parks' year.

The soulful indie singer was named on the BBC Sound of 2020 list, had her first UK headline tour under way and support slots in the States lined up, not to mention Glastonbury.

But before spring had sprung, she saw those plans "dissolve before my eyes" due to the "devastating" pandemic.

"I think I did have a fear that it was going to seriously rock my career and prospects," says the 20-year-old Londoner, who is signed to independent label Transgressive.

"It's shown that the rug can be pulled from under my feet at any time.

"But then on the flip side, I did learn that sense of resilience and finding ways to stay connected with fans and maintaining a sense of inspiration, and just doing my best with what was available and remaining optimistic."

The Association of Independent Music Award winner says the pause has given her time to write and enjoy some "surreal" experiences - like playing in an empty church with Phoebe Bridgers, and performing to a bunch of cows at Glastonbury's vacant Worthy Farm.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xOtX_CWOlUo

"I think taking time to just focus on my craft - learning to make beats, playing guitar, writing poetry and reading - getting back to the crux of like what makes me an artist, which is the actual creation process, has been my focus day-to-day," she says.

"Then I guess trying to remain optimistic that gigs will come back at some future."

Parks is among the indie artists helping BBC Radio 6 Music celebrate and examine the scene on its State of Independents Day on Thursday.

Another rising star whose ascent has been slowed by the virus is fellow Sound of 2020 act Beabadoobee.

The 90s-influenced rocker, real name Beatrice Kristi, says it "kind of sucked" to miss out on opening up for her Dirty Hit labelmates, The 1975, at New York's Madison Square Garden.

Instead, she used confinement to live-stream bedroom gigs on social media, and create the "perfect aesthetic" for her debut album, Fake It Flowers, which drops next month.

"I wouldn't say I didn't miss out on anything, but we have so much time and it's nice to take some things slow," offers the 20-year-old, who has a rescheduled tour booked in for September 2021.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9wFwPh-KbEY

"In all honesty, I feel like if I went away for this whole year - I didn't think I was ready. Now I think I'm ready, because I've spent so much time with my family and my boyfriend and I've kind of grown up a bit."

'Cultural recovery'

While socially-distanced indoor gigs have been allowed in England since mid-August, most venues have been unable to put them on in practice.

The Brudenell Social Club in Leeds has seen shows pushed back until next spring, but owner Nathan Clark tells the BBC those dates are only provisional.

The Yorkshireman is one of many grassroots venue bosses waiting to see if they will benefit from the government's £1.57bn Culture Recovery Fund, of which £3.36m has been set aside for music venues.

Culture secretary Oliver Dowden told The Mail on Sunday that "mass indoor events" like opera, ballet and classical are now in sight. Yet Clark believes greater "sector specific support" is required to make it feasible for the live independent music circuit to re-start.

