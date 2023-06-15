Rufus Norris to step down as National Theatre director

Rufus Norris will step down from the National Theatre in 2025

Rufus Norris has announced he will step down as artistic director of the National Theatre when his second term comes to an end in 2025.

The 58-year-old, who was appointed in 2015, has helped bring star power to the National with Chiwetel Ejiofor, Olivia Colman, Anne-Marie Duff and Cate Blanchett performing on stage during his tenure.

He also helped steer the theatre through the coronavirus pandemic, which he described as challenging, in a statement declaring his departure.

Credited with broadening the National’s audience and programme, Mr Norris described the role as an “honour” and the “greatest privilege” of his career.

“For the past eight years I have had the honour of shaping the programme of extraordinary work that sparks imagination, brings people together and illustrates the vital role theatre can play in all our lives.

“The daily highlight has been to work with the peerless theatre-makers who work here, together with the incredible range of freelance artists upon whom the present and the future of the art form relies.

“I am enormously proud to be part of the diverse, thriving, creative hub the National Theatre is today and am fully committed to steering the course over the next two years,” he said.

The National said it will start a recruitment process “imminently” to find his replacement with an appointment possible by the end of the year.

Upon his appointment in 2015, Mr Norris became the first actor to take on the role since the theatre’s first artistic director Sir Laurence Olivier, having worked as a painter and decorator and “played in bands” in his youth.

He was also the first National Theatre boss not to have read English at Cambridge since 1973; his four immediate predecessors (Sirs) Peter Hall, Richard Eyre, Trevor Nunn and Nicholas Hytner all did.

The announcement was made as the National unveiled 12 new productions as part of its new year-long programme from September this year.

Actors David Oyelowo, Michael Sheen, Hayley Squires and Harriet Walter have all been confirmed as performers over the 12-month period.

Sir Damon Buffini, Chair of the National Theatre, has paid tribute to Mr Norris, describing his leadership as being run with “extraordinary skill, foresight and resilience”.

“Rufus has always been ahead of the game, leading with both heart and head.

“His legacy is already immense; I am excited about what will be achieved in the final two years of his tenure as the National Theatre continues to stage unforgettable productions and make great strides in addressing key priorities – from creative education and skills to environmental sustainability.

“The board and I offer Rufus our most sincere admiration and thanks.”