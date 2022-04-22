Ruffles, cut-outs and metallic fabrics: statement swimwear is here

Lauren Cochrane
·3 min read

If, once upon a time, the swimwear packed in your suitcase might have been an afterthought – a bikini designed to max out a tan and lunchtime dip – it’s set to become the main event of your holiday wardrobe this summer. Statement swimwear is here.

To be clear, this trend is not about the sort of swimsuits to do 40 lengths. In the same way that wider fashion has moved to a glamorous night-time look as we emerge from the pandemic, swimwear is the latest – perhaps more unlikely – category to have moment of maximalism.

Brands like Léa the Label, Maygel Coronel, Norma Kamali and Johanna Ortiz are leading a charge for costumes with ruffles, unusual cut-outs and metallic fabrics. These are designs that would get you cross looks in any pool’s fast lane. They are meant to stay dry for the Insta shoot.

The swimwear market is growing. It was valued at more than $16bn in 2020, with Euromonitor predicting it would reach $21.4bn (£16.6bn) by 2025.

Swimwear strictly for poolside lounging, and worn with heels rather than flip-flops, has been around for a few years. It features heavily at the villa in ITV’s Love Island (back this June), where contestants rarely get into the pool but spend most of the day in bikinis, and on the Instagram feed of stars like Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Megan Thee Stallion and Emily Ratajkowski. Ruffled and complicated swimwear can also now be found on the high street, with Zara offering suits with oversized flowers that might threaten to slow down the wearer’s front crawl.

Kelsey Lyle, the swimwear buyer for luxury site Moda Operandi, says: “Our customer loves both minimal and more embellished, detailed swimwear.” Lyle names Johanna Ortiz as “the designer to kick off the ready-to-wear meets swim trend … At Moda, we like to call this look ‘barefoot glamour.’”

Related: Rinse, don’t wring, and shade dry: how to keep swimwear in great condition

Marks & Spencer, perhaps more traditionally known for its sensible swimming costumes, has noticed a trend towards poolside dressing up. The brand has launched a “one stop holiday shop” in response. “We’ve never been more coordinated,” says Lisa Illis, the head of womenswear design. “[There are] printed bucket hats, bags and sandals that coordinate back to our beach swim collections. [It’s] an Instagram-worthy head-to-toe look.” Thankfully, this is swimwear you can actually swim in, made with chlorine resistant elastane.

Perhaps the most curious development here is bridal swimwear – with Pamela Anderson marrying Tommy Lee on the beach in a white bikini in 1995 as the style reference, as reprised by Lily James in the recent Disney+ series Pam & Tommy. According to Women’s Wear Daily, more than 2.5 million weddings are expected to take place in the US in 2022 – the most since 1984.

Matchesfashion.com launched its wedding and events edit in January 2020. The head of womenswear, Liana Wiggins, says the UK-based retailer, like Moda Operandi, has seen an uplift in sales of swimwear. “A lot of our customers are planning for destination weddings,” she says. “Maygel Coronel’s ruffled one-shoulder swimsuits are statement styles that still feel romantic and the intricate details of Isa Boulder’s woven bikini feel really special – both are perfect for a beach wedding styled with a sarong or long flowing skirt.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Blue Jays hold off Athletics after strong showings from Manoah, Gurriel Jr.

    Lourdes Gurriel Jr. drilled a single and double, scored two runs and knocked in another in the Toronto Blue Jays scored 4-3 win in the rubber match against the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

  • Flyers end six-game losing skid with 6-3 victory over the Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Goaltender Carey Price may be back but the Montreal Canadiens left the ice in frustration yet again following a 6-3 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night. Montreal's playoff hopes are long gone and now the team is immersed in a seven-game losing streak. “I know we don’t have the results but the guys come in at practice, they’re engaged in meetings and we’d like a win to help with that engagement,” said Canadiens interim coach Martin St. Louis. James Van Reimsdyk scored two

  • Donald Fehr doesn't deserve to name NHLPA successor

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie react to the findings of the independent report on the NHLPA's role in the Kyle Beach investigation, and whether Donald Fehr should shoulder responsibility.

  • Should OG Anunoby get an expanded offensive role in Game 3?

    The Toronto Raptors appear to be searching for solutions against the 76ers and one may have shown itself in the latter stages of their Game 2 loss.

  • New Glasgow coach ready to step behind bench for Team Canada U-18 men's team

    When Hockey Canada recently announced its coaching staff for the men's under-18 team set to play in the world championship, the reaction surprised assistant coach Kori Cheverie. Cheverie, who is from New Glasgow, N.S., didn't imagine being the first woman selected to coach a national men's hockey team would get the attention it did. "I didn't expect it to kind of blow up all over social media, by any means," Cheverie said from Germany, where the team is preparing for its tournament opener agains

  • Granlund's shootout winner leads Predators over Flames 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene scored his 40th goal of the season and Mikael Granlund had the only goal of the shootout to lead the Nashville Predators to a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night. Filip Forsberg also scored and Juuse Saros made 19 saves in regulation and overtime for Nashville, winners of two of three. The Predators entered Tuesday in the Western Conference’s top wild card position, tied in points with the Dallas Stars. Andrew Mangiapane scored twice and Dan

  • Pete DeBoer just can't ever get along

    With the Vegas Golden Knights' season hanging on the edge of a cliff, head coach Pete DeBoer has taken aim at Robin Lehner. Justin Cuthbert weighs in on the history repeating itself.

  • McAvoy scores in OT, Bruins snap Blues' 9-game win streak

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Charlie McAvoy scored 48 seconds into overtime and Jeremy Swayman made 20 saves to help the Boston Bruins beat the St. Louis Blues 3-2 on Tuesday night. Jake DeBrusk and Taylor Hall also scored for Boston, which won its second straight after a season-worst three-game losing streak. Robert Thomas and Pavel Buchnevich scored for St. Louis, which had a nine-game winning streak snapped. Swayman, who stopped 23 of 24 shots in a 2-1 win over Pittsburgh on Saturday, thwarted Jordan Kyr

  • Johansson lifts Capitals, snaps Avs' 9-game winning streak

    DENVER (AP) — Marcus Johansson scored the go-ahead goal with 9:14 remaining, Ilya Samsonov stopped 24 shots and the playoff-bound Washington Capitals snapped the Colorado Avalanche’s nine-game winning streak with a 3-2 victory Monday night. Alex Ovechkin and Garnet Hathaway also added goals for a Washington team that clinched an Eastern Conference playoff spot the night before, courtesy of Toronto beating the New York Islanders. The Capitals have qualified for the postseason in eight straight se

  • Raptors role players have no answers in disappointing Game 2 loss

    With injuries mounting to key Raptors contributors, Toronto needed its role players to step up big in Game 2. For the most part, that didn't happen.

  • Umpire in Blue Jays game missed a shocking number of calls

    Umpire Jeff Nelson called only 68 percent of strikes correctly in Toronto's loss to Oakland.

  • Tkachuk scores 40th goal as the Calgary Flames top the Dallas Stars 4-2

    CALGARY — Matthew Tkachuk's milestone night on Thursday came in a division-clinching win. He scored his 40th goal and recorded his 100th point and Chris Tanev notched the game-winner as the Calgary Flames locked up first place in the Pacific Division with a 4-2 victory over the Dallas Stars. Calgary scored first for the NHL-leading 50th time, breaking a scoreless tie midway through the second period. With the Flames on the power play, Tkachuk took a pass from Johnny Gaudreau and stuffed the puck

  • Hobey Baker winner accepts 6-month suspension for banned substance

    Dryden McKay, college hockey's MVP this season, was handed a 6-month ban from competition after it was determined he consumed a tainted vitamin D supplement.

  • Scott Smith replaces retiring Tom Renney as Hockey Canada chief executive officer

    CALGARY — Hockey Canada executed an uncomplicated succession plan in its leadership, naming Scott Smith the next chief executive officer to replace the retiring Tom Renney. Renney and Smith have worked side-by-side since Renney's appointment to president and chief executive officer in 2014. Renney handed the role of president to Smith, who was also Hockey Canada's chief operating officer, five years ago while continuing as CEO. Smith, a 55-year-old from Bathurst, N.B., will hold the dual roles o

  • Canadian guard Andrew Nembhard declares for 2022 NBA Draft

    Gonzaga University senior guard Andrew Nembhard is declaring for the 2022 NBA Draft -- and this time he will go. The 22-year-old from Aurora, Ont., announced on social media Thursday his intention to leave college and head make the leap to the NBA. "I have decided to enter my name into the 2022 NBA draft (sic) and fulfill my dream of playing in the league," Nembhard said in his statement. This will be the third time Nembhard has declared for the draft. He did so previously in 2019 and 2020, afte

  • Marshawn Lynch, Macklemore join Seattle Kraken ownership group

    Grammy and Super Bowl winners, respectively, Macklemore and Lynch will lead initiatives to connect with hockey fans, music lovers and community members alike.

  • Sharks snap 10-game skid with 3-2 win over Blue Jackets

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Scott Reedy had his first career two-goal game and the San Jose Sharks snapped a 10-game winless streak by beating the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 on Tuesday night. Rudolfs Balcers also scored and Kaapo Kahkonen made 22 saves to help the Sharks snap their longest skid since losing 10 straight in November 2005. Jack Roslovic scored twice for Columbus for his third multi-goal game in the past five contests. Elvis Merzlikins made 25 saves. The Blue Jackets have lost 11 of thei

  • Precious Achiuwa reflects on a crushing Game 3 loss to the Sixers

    Precious Achiuwa summed up his night as a “learning experience” following the best postseason outing of his career — one that was unfortunately marred by a pair of tough missed free throws in the game’s dying minutes. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • DeRozan scores 41 as Bulls beat Bucks 114-110 to tie series

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored a career playoff-high 41 points and the Chicago Bulls outlasted the Milwaukee Bucks 114-110 on Wednesday night in Game 2 to tie their Eastern Conference first-round series. Nikola Vucevic added 24 points and 13 rebounds, while Zach LaVine had 20 points as the Bulls beat the Bucks for just the second time in their last 19 meetings. The series now heads to Chicago for Game 3 on Friday. The question facing the defending champion Bucks is whether they’ll be clos

  • Canadian tennis star Andreescu continues return with loss to Sabalkena in Stuttgart

    STUTTGART, Germany — Canada's Bianca Andreescu was eliminated from the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix on Thursday after a 6-1, 3-6, 6-2 loss to third seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus. Sabalenka clinched the win and advanced to the quarterfinals with her fifth converted break point in eight chances. Andreescu responded well after being on the wrong end of a lopsided first set, but couldn't complete the comeback. She had a break opportunity down 4-2 in the third set, but wasn't able to convert. Andreesc