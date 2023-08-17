RUF R Spyder: Every Angle

The now-indicted lawyer reportedly made the sojourn to Trump's home with a desperate plea.
The South Carolina senator's gripe about the prosecution of Trump was fact-checked hard by critics on Twitter.
Donald Trump "cannot course-correct," even though he's making things much worse for himself legally, his niece said.
Only hours after Sam Asghari reportedly filed for divorce, Britney Spears announced on Instagram that she had plans to purchase a horse
The two have been together for more than seven years, since before Stecher's NHL debut.
The former president has yet to confirm whether he'll participate in the first Republican primary debate next week.
Jordan DeMay, 17, killed himself after being blackmailed by a group of men overseas who posed as a woman on Instagram and coerced him into sending them nudes. His mother tells Andrea Blanco how she hopes the extradition and prosecution of the suspects will set a precedent for the handling of sextortion cases
"I do think that's deliberate," said Alyssa Farah Griffin, Trump's former White House communications director.
The Fox News host got out his crystal ball in the wake of the former president's fourth indictment.
Lindell TVMAGA pillow magnate Mike Lindell kicked off his latest “election crime” summit on Wednesday by boasting how the “important” event would once and for all provide a “plan to secure our elections immediately.” In true Lindell fashion, of course, the event went off the rails in only a matter of minutes, after he mistakenly aired a video of Jimmy Kimmel.During a conversation with The Daily Beast last month in which he laid out his “My Cousin Vinny” plan to defeat Dominion Voting System’s $1
Former White House lawyer Ty Cobb said "there’s a good chance that whatever document he produces ends up as evidence against him."
Researchers said the UK burial is an “interesting, albeit tragic” look into medieval life.
Sidney Powell advertised a new promo code for her store off the back of the indictment, offering 20% off her books, signed photos, and other merch.
The couple most recently celebrated their engagement with a party onboard Bezos' yacht on the Amalfi Coast in Italy earlier in August
Ukraine has made increasing use of sea drones to strike critical Russian targets around the Black Sea in recent weeks.
Special Counsel Jack Smith raised new conflict of interest concerns Wednesday about another attorney representing one of former President Trump's co-defendants in his classified documents case in Florida, according to a court filing. Smith's office asked Judge Aileen Cannon to hold a hearing on conflicts that could be posed by attorney John Irving's representation of Carlos De Oliveira -- the property manager charged with obstruction offenses in the latest superseding indictment brought by Smith -- given Irving's representation of at least three witnesses that the special counsel intends to call at trial.
Opinion of The Fresno Bee Editorial Board: This is another moment when a clean break with the former president can be made.
Greene told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that Kemp was putting his "ego" ahead of criticizing Trump's indictment by a Fulton County grand jury.
King Charles' 75th birthday is coming up and there's already drama about whether or not Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will attend.
Ukraine claims to have retaken Urozhaine as part of its counteroffensive efforts, and posted footage of Russian forces leaving in a hurry.