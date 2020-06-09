Rueben Devlin, Ontario premier's top adviser on health-care reform, has died

Dr. Rueben Devlin, Premier Doug Ford's top adviser on health-care reform and a former president of the Ontario Progressive Conservative Party, has died.

Devlin was also the CEO of Humber River Hospital (HRH) for 17 years. The hospital announced Devlin's death in a statement on Monday evening.

"Guided by the principle of patient-centred health-care, Dr. Devlin had a profound impact on the lives of his patients, friends, colleagues, and Ontario's entire health-care system," the statement reads.

"From his 17-year practice as an orthopedic surgeon in Newmarket to his 17-year tenure as HRH's president and CEO, Dr. Devlin brought his unique combination of passion, foresight, and thoughtfulness in his approach to health-care delivery.

"He always treated his patients as people first and wasn't afraid to challenge HRH and Ontario's medical community to continuously improve the quality of and access to care."

The Ford government appointed Devlin as the special adviser and chair of the Premier's Council on Improving Health Care and Ending Hallway Medicine in June 2018.

"Dr. Devlin has a record of successfully developing and implementing corporate strategic plans at the highest levels of health care and taking bold steps to use innovation and technology to directly impact patient access care, and satisfaction," his biography on the Ontario government's website says.

On Twitter Monday night, Health Minister Christine Elliott paid tribute to Devlin.

"Today, we lost a giant," Elliott said.

"Dr. Devlin was a visionary and leader who helped reimagine what health care could be in Ontario. Most of all, he was a dear friend and loving husband, father and grandpa. Rest in peace."

Devlin was president of the Ontario PCs from 1998 to 2002. He continued to be an influential figure in the party after leaving that position, spearheading a campaign to oust John Tory as leader after the PCs went down to defeat in the 2007 provincial election.

The statement says Devlin wanted to thank Humber River Hospital board members, doctors, staff and volunteers, many of whom he believed helped him through a diagnosis of cancer and treatments since 2011.

Devlin is survived by his wife and three children, as well as eight grandchildren.