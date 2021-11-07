Rudy Peña's Family Wants Justice and Answers After Losing 23-Year-Old at Astroworld: 'How Did This Happen?'

Rudy Pena

Facebook

Rudy Peña will never be forgotten.

The 23-year-old medical assistant and criminal justice major was one of the eight people who died during the mass casualty event at Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival in Houston on Friday.

A day after the tragedy, Peña's brother-in-law Sergio Gonzalez tells PEOPLE (translated to English) their family wants answers and justice after losing his wife's little brother.

"We learned in the worst way. We found out around 12:30 last night from a friend of Rudy that was with him that he had just passed out," Gonzalez explains. "It wasn't until this afternoon that we found out he had died."

The youngest of five siblings, Peña's mother, who is originally from Durango, Mexico, is obviously heartbroken over losing her baby boy.

RELATED: Astroworld Festival Victims Brianna Rodriguez, 16, and Rudy Peña Remembered by Their Families: 'I Love You'

"This afternoon, Rudy's mother found out that he had died. She was so distraught. Her pain was immense. She was screaming, crying. We had to give her a sedative, and she's barely going to sleep," says Gonzalez. "She thinks he's still alive and that she's waiting for him and that he'll come home. She keeps saying she has to get home because he's going to arrive. You can only imagine."

According to Gonzalez, Peña was a music lover who attended the concert at NRG Park with friends — and while no one expects to suffer such devastation during a night out, Gonzalez believes the eight deaths could have been prevented.

"We're so angry. There are always so many concerts and they're always great, but you never imagine that there'll be a tragedy. You never go to a concert and think you're going to die. You pay for your ticket, go to a concert, have fun and go home — you never think you'll go through something like this," he says. "I am really angry ... If there's a multitude of people gathering outside, why wasn't there more control? That's where my anger comes from."

Story continues

"In Mexico, you go to a stadium and there are police with guns and armor in case anything ever happens since there's so many people," Gonzalez adds. "How were they going to control such a large crowd?"

While the investigation in Texas continues to unfold, Peña is now remembered as a calming, sweet, and playful presence by his loved ones.

"Rudy was studying criminal justice at Laredo College. He was a young man who had a clean record. He was well-behaved and loved sports. Of his 5 siblings, he was the most calm. He worked as a medical assistant at a rehab clinic. He played football in high school. He was always hanging out with his friends. He was the youngest of 5 siblings. He was the calmest, the most playful, he was the sweetest with everyone. He was the most spoiled, since he was the youngest. I've been with my wife since before he was born and it hurts so much," Gonzalez recalls.

RELATED: Astroworld Festival Attendees Feared Dying amid Concert Chaos: 'I Seriously Could Not Breathe'

As mentioned in his social media posts, Scott's team has indeed reached out to the Peña family about covering funeral costs, but Gonzalez says it has brought little comfort.

"We heard from Travis' team. They're trying to cover the medical and funeral costs. It's not that we don't need the money, but we want justice. I want my brother-in-law back. I want my loved one back," Gonzalez shares.

"Someone needs to be found guilty. Who's guilty? They're going to pay our funeral fees — a pittance (una miseria in Spanish) — my brother-in-law was worth more than that," he continues.

Still, even more questions remain for Gonzalez and the rest of Peña's family.

"We haven't even been able to see his body. There are more questions in the air than answers. How did this happen?" Gonzalez asks. "We literally don't know how he died. What were the circumstances?"