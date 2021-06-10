Rudy Gobert wins 3rd Defensive Player of the Year award in a landslide

Rudy Gobert was named NBA Defensive Player of the Year on Wednesday.

The Utah Jazz center beat out Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons and Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green in a landslide vote of media to win the award for the third time. Gobert earned 84 of 100 first-place votes while second-place finisher Simmons garnered 15. Green was the third finalist without receiving a first-place vote.

Official DPOY voting pic.twitter.com/FZpUSO6qMG — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) June 10, 2021

Gobert averaged 14.3 points, 13.5 rebounds and 2.7 blocks this season as the Jazz ranked fourth in the league in defensive efficiency and posted the NBA's best record. Appropriately, Gobert put his defensive value on full display Tuesday night with a game-sealing block of a Marcus Morris 3-pointer in the final seconds of Utah's 112-109 Game 1 win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

Gobert's teammates surprised him with the trophy in the locker Wednesday during Utah's off day.

Gobert previously won Defensive Player of the Year in 2018 and 2019.

Rudy Gobert has now won DPOY in three of the last four seasons. (Ben Green/Getty Images)

More from Yahoo Sports: