Rudy Gobert Has Been Traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves

Is it even 4th of July weekend without a blockbuster trade in the NBA? Probably not. Following the trend of recent years, big news just dropped as ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski announced that the Utah Jazz have traded away star big man Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves for Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley, Jarred Vanderbilt, Leandro Bolmaro, the number 22 pick Walker Kessler and four future first-round picks.

The Jazz have now accumulated six first round picks in just a 24-hour span and look to bolster a young side around their star guard Donovan Mitchell. According to sources, the team will acquire unprotected picks in 2023, 2025 and 2027, along with a top-five-protected pick in 2029.

Malika Andrews: "The question now: If this is what Rudy Gobert commands [in a trade], what exactly is Kevin Durant going to command?"



Richard Jefferson: "France."



Alternatively speaking, although the Wolves gave up quite the haul for Gobert, they will surely gain the much needed defensive help to complement Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards and D'Angelo Russell.

If Gobert garnered a trade package like this, however, imagine what will be necessary to acquire Kevin Durant? That will be the main topic on the mind of NBA fans going into this weekend.

In related news, Russell Westbrook reportedly plans to exercise his $47m USD option to remain with the Los Angeles Lakers.