Rudy Gobert, Mouhamed Gueye nearly hit by piece of falling Jumbotron at Target Center

Thankfully, neither Gobert nor Gueye were hit by the piece of the scoreboard in Minneapolis

A piece of the Target Center Jumbotron nearly took out Rudy Gobert and Mouhamed Gueye on Monday night.

At the end of the first quarter of the Minnesota Timberwolves’ 100-92 win over the Atlanta Hawks, both Gobert and Gueye were walking to their respective benches when what appeared to be a horn from the arena Jumbotron suddenly came crashing down to the court. Gueye didn’t seem to notice, but Gobert absolutely jumped. If he would have been a step closer to the bench, it would’ve hit him.

Piece of the Jumbotron falls, almost hits Rudy Gobert pic.twitter.com/qL2KhZ7gwE — Timberwolves Clips (@WolvesClips) January 28, 2025

Thankfully, neither player was hurt and the game was able to finish out as scheduled. It’s unclear what led to the scoreboard piece falling down.

Anthony Edwards led the Timberwolves with 23 points in the win, which pushed them to 25-21 on the year. Gobert added 18 points and 10 rebounds, and Julius Randle finished with 20 points and eight rebounds. Gobert got into it briefly with Onyeka Okongwu in the second quarter after throwing down a dunk, but it didn't result in much. The Timberwolves held a 17-point lead at halftime, and then held on late to grab the win.

Rudy Gobert pokes it on Onyeka Okongwu following elite two-man game from Rudy and Mike Conley.



Gobert then stares down Okongwu, who takes it personally. A little scuffle, if you even want to call it that, between the two unfolds. pic.twitter.com/whlTM1MGyf — Charlie Walton (@CharlieWaltonMN) January 28, 2025

De’Andre Hunter led Atlanta with 35 points off the bench in the loss, which marked the Hawks' fifth straight. Keaton Wallace added 13 points, and Clint Capela finished with 10 points and 15 rebounds.

The Timberwolves will be back in action on Wednesday night in Phoenix, which will kick off a quick two-game road trip. They won’t return to the Target Center until Saturday, so the arena staff has plenty of time to get the scoreboard fixed.