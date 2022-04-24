Rudy Gobert after Game 4 win for Jazz: F— the talk

NBA Central: “F*ck the talk”Rudy Gobert pic.twitter.com/lAAoevWOgK
Source: Twitter @TheNBACentral

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Eric Walden @tribjazz
Donovan, on the key to the defense on the final play: “Make somebody else shoot. … Dinwiddie’s hit like 3 of those in the regular season, so when he shot it, I was a little nervous. But it’s hard to shoot over Rudy Gobert.” – 8:36 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz
Donovan Mitchell, on if meant a little more to throw the winning pass to Rudy Gobert: “I think it’s funny, man. But it felt good, because you hear [the things that are said]. … We trust each other.” – 8:30 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Mitchel to Gobert lob game winner means Jazz isn’t dead, series with Mavericks tied 2-2 nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/23/mit…8:09 PM

David Locke @DLocke09
POSTCAST – Utah Jazz tie series on Donovan Mitchell to Rudy Gobert lob despite return of Luka Donciclockedonjazz.net/jazz/postcast-…8:07 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz
Rudy Gobert, on Bojan Bogdanovic’s defense: “He set the tone. He set the tone for us. Everyone looks at Bogey and says, ‘If Bogey is doing it, why can’t I?’ It’s contagious.” – 7:57 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Rudy Gobert: this is the team we want to be – 7:55 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz
Rudy Gobert, on the pass from Donovan: “I tried to set a screen to get him open, and Dwight Powell was up, so [Donovan] made the right read and threw the lob.” – 7:54 PM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Both teams played great at times. Both teams were bad at times. Mavs made 4 mistakes in the last 1:00 Doncic foul on Mitchell. The 2 Powell missed FTs. Allowing Mitchell penetration for Gobert dunk. And then too deliberate on the last possession to lead to a less than ideal shot – 7:52 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz
The Jazz-Mavericks playoff series is tied 2-2 after two missed Dallas free throws, a Mitchell-to-Gobert alley-oop, and a missed 3 at the buzzer help Utah prevail after blowing a 16-point lead. sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20…7:40 PM

David Locke @DLocke09
Jazz tie the series on Donovan Mitchell to Rudy Gobert as Luka Doncic returns twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1…7:37 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Donovan Mitchell has had a rough series in multiple respects but he deserves his flowers for that last minute, especially trusting Gobert on that final possession. That’s the read he hasn’t made all series – 7:27 PM

The Ringer @ringernba
Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert tonight pic.twitter.com/ItLJjZFcOM7:27 PM

Sam Amick @sam_amick
The Jazz survive, with Donovan Mitchell trusting Rudy Gobert when it mattered most. Fits right into the storyline surrounding their tenuous team…
theathletic.com/3253228/2022/0…7:26 PM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
I’m on that Rudy Gobert mood the rest of the weekend. #FTT7:25 PM

Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Donovan Mitchell to Rudy Gobert for the win was the best possible way this could have gone for the Utah Jazz. There’s hope for you yet. – 7:22 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Will that Rudy Gobert walk off interview get on t-shirts? In Salt Lake City? Someone ought to get on that there. – 7:22 PM

StatMuse @statmuse
Rudy Gobert today:
17 PTS
10 OREB
5 DREB
And a game winning alley oop dunk. pic.twitter.com/jY5wNyayqN7:21 PM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Didn’t they say Donovan Mitchell doesn’t pass the ball to Rudy Gobert? – 7:21 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Dang, Rudy Gobert makes 3 of 8 free throws down the stretch then says, “We’ve got to trust each other.” – 7:21 PM

David Locke @DLocke09
Donovan Mitchell to Rudy Gobert for the win – 7:20 PM

The Ringer @ringernba
MITCHELL TO GOBERT FOR THE WIN! #TakeNote
(📼 @NBA)
pic.twitter.com/7wDmq3yUDt7:20 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Snyder coached a fantastic last 40 seconds. Timeout, ATO to get Mitchell open on the hammer screen. Then early trap on Luka to make him give it up. And finally no timeout, bring it full and quick slip to Gobert which was open all night. – 7:20 PM

StatMuse @statmuse
Fun fact:
Donovan Mitchell averages 2 passes a game to Rudy Gobert.
One of those passes was in the biggest game of the season. pic.twitter.com/Jo0buGSHpd7:19 PM

StatMuse @statmuse
Donovan Mitchell today:
23 PTS
6 REB
7 AST
And a game winning assist to Rudy Gobert. pic.twitter.com/kdBOtZfB1t7:19 PM

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
a series saving lob from mitchell to gobert is hilarious – 7:18 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Dinwiddie misses… Jazz win Game 4!
An unlikely comeback from Mitchell and Gobert late… tremendous defense on the last Dallas possession when it mattered most. – 7:18 PM

John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Same exact shot Dinwiddie hit at the buzzer in Brooklyn, except it was Gobert contesting instead of Dragic. – 7:18 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Mitchell pass to Gobert alert 🚨 – 7:17 PM

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
They said “Donovan Mitchell never passes the ball to Rudy Gobert”… #takenote7:16 PM

Ryan McDonough @McDNBA
Mitchell and Gobert have struggled with their chemistry on passes, especially lob passes
Spida put the 🏀 right on 🎯 for Rudy in the biggest possession so far – 7:16 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Mitchell and Gobert were just working a long con. – 7:16 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
A Mitchell to Gobert lob! Teamwork! Camaraderie! Working together! To overcome adversity! – 7:16 PM

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Donovan Mitchell to Rudy Gobert for the go-ahead bucket with 11 seconds left. They might talk about that play at the lunch table. – 7:16 PM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
For a second I believed Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert liked each other lol – 7:16 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Powell misses two. Donovan Mitchell comes down and finds Gobert on the lob. The Jazz lead Dallas 100-99….11 seconds remaining….mavericks with the ball – 7:16 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Well looks like Mitchell passed to Gobert – 7:16 PM

Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Jazz may win with a Mitchell-to-Gobert pass.
You can’t make this stuff up. – 7:16 PM

Jon Hamm @JonMHamm
Mitchell passed to Gobert – 7:16 PM

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Mitchell to Gobert for the win 😂😂😂 – 7:15 PM

Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Mitchell to Gobert for a dunk with 11 seconds left. Jazz lead 100-99. Wow! – 7:15 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
MITCHELL TO GOBERT FOR A POTENTIALLY GAME-WINNING LOB – 7:15 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Live reaction of Bam looking at Gobert getting cooked by Doncic on the perimeter for the late bucket pic.twitter.com/xTA0yN6WOB7:12 PM

Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
I loved Dallas on that play at 92-93 getting the Gobert switch onto Luka, then using it not for Luka to attack, but to swing it to Brunson with Gobert away from the rim. Really sharp, simple play. – 7:12 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Doncic hits a stepback three over Gobert, wow. Mavs now up 99-95, and the Jazz are in significant trouble here with 39 seconds left. They need a bucket and a quick one. – 7:11 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz
Doncic hits a strap-back 3 over Gobert. Just a ballsy shot. Mavs lead 99-95 with 39.1 to go. – 7:11 PM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Luka Doncic hits a step back three on Rudy Gobert to give the Mavericks a 4 point lead with 39 seconds left to play. – 7:11 PM

Ryan McDonough @McDNBA
I bet the Mavs use Powell as a screener again to try to get Luka isolated vs Gobert – 7:10 PM

Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
I know Kleber has been hot from three but Powell is a better closing matchup vs Utah. Dallas needs that physical presence vs Gobert – 7:09 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Brunson with his 97th consecutive blowby on O’Neale, just smoked the layup. Great job by Luka setting him up to attack after the Gobert switch. – 7:07 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Gobert has 10 offensive rebounds today, a season high. – 7:06 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The officials are reviewing a hostile act on Rudy Gobert – 7:04 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Gobert’s free-throw shooting has cost the Jazz a chance to pull away a little from the Mavericks down the stretch – 7:02 PM

Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Now four straight trips have ended with Rudy Gobert at the line. – 7:02 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz
Does Rudy Gobert not realize that while he is covering his mouth when talking so people can’t read his lips he is Mic’d up!? – 7:02 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Mavs up 92-91, but Gobert goes to the line for 2 with 3:12 left.
Are Mavs going to go primarily through Luka or Brunson? Jazz have done a better job defending Luka, I think, but he’s just made some really tough shots. I might start with Brunson early in possessions, Luka late. – 6:59 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko
As long as the Mavs have fouls available, that’s the way to treat Gobert. Make him make the 15-footers. Mavericks lead 92-91 as Rudy heads to the strip again. – 6:59 PM

Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob
I am assuming part of the reason why they want Gobert involved as the screen defender bc with him guarding DP he’ll just sag into the paint and play free safety. I guess thats the reasoning> – 6:59 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Best result of Gobert’s offensive rebounding has been putting a ton of fouls on Dallas’ guys. – 6:56 PM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Kleber fouls out.
Can’t wait to hear Quin Snyder talk about him in the postgame because Snyder pronounces Kleber as if he’s trying to say Gobert and it’s one of my favorite mistakes – 6:55 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Quin Snyder challenged the Rudy Gobert foul on Luka Doncic.
Rudy says he had his hands straight up. Luka says he got hit in the head.
Luka was right, and gets 2 free throws as his reward. – 6:52 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Think there was enough contact to the shoulder/head of Doncic to sustain this foul call. But I prefer the strategy from Gobert of forcing him to drive on that calf rather than concede the stepback. – 6:52 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Been waiting on the last five minutes of Utah-Dallas just so I can see this 1 on 1 between Luka Doncic and Rudy Gobert – 6:51 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Quin Snyder is challenging the foul call on Rudy Gobert on the Luka Doncic take to the rim – 6:51 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Quin Snyder challenging the Gobert foul on Doncic. – 6:50 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Gobert has been Drummond-like on his inability to get anything out of these orebs – 6:43 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
a lot has been made about Utah’s glaringly obvious struggle to rotate on defense this series, thought this possession illustrates it pretty accurately. watch Donovan.
(no, this is not a Gobert/Mitchell narrative thing — just happens to be here.) pic.twitter.com/k74VADdf4E6:43 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Clarkson had the easy oop to Gobert and took the floater instead. Conley blew the rotation they’ve been making down to the corner but Mavs missed the open 3, they’ve missed 3 wide open ones already in this Q – 6:36 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Another great rotation by House to take Gobert’s man Green in the corner as he stepped up to help. Forced them into late clock and Luka traveled – 6:34 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Fantastic rotation from Utah leading to the charge on Dinwiddie. Gobert helped on the baseline drive, and House FLEW out to the corner. The play they weren’t making last 2 games. – 6:26 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Extremely unwise foul from Gobert there, picking up his 3rd, with the Jazz in the bonus, on a bad reach. Paschall coming in at center for Utah’s first small-ball mins of the night. – 5:40 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Pretty bad foul there by Gobert. Not only was Green’s dribble dead, that’s number three – 5:40 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad
3 on Gobert. So there’s that. – 5:39 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
The Jazz did it! They actually peel switched!! Gobert picks up the drive and Mitchell intercepts the pass to the corner to his man Green. – 5:36 PM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops
The Mavericks aren’t better without Luka Doncic on the floor, but they certainly defer to him offensively the same way the Jazz defer to Rudy Gobert defensively, and they seem to lack some of the same aggressiveness. – 5:16 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Technical foul on Rudy Gobert after a big block on Dwight Powell. That’s usually Luka Doncic’s cue to step up his vocals lol – 5:06 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Kane Fitzgerald calls the technical on Gobert and the foul call on Gobert… believe the technical was for the point to the bench. – 5:06 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Foul on Gobert and technical foul on Gobert as well…. – 5:05 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Jazz get the open Bojan corner 3 as 2 went to Gobert, one of them Doncic. O’Neale got an open one off Gobert roll. Rare they’ve gotten any spotups, see if that changes with Luka out there – 4:41 PM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Bullock, DFS, Powell, Brunson, Doncic
Utah starters: Bogdanovic, O’Neale, Gobert, Mitchell, Conley
3:35 tip @theeagledallas4:02 PM

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, CBC Sports will provide a live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games, beginning with the Toronto Maple Leafs visiting the Florida Panthers (7 p.m. ET), followed by the Vancouver Canucks vs. the Calgary Flames (10 p.m. ET). Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue