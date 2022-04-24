Rudy Gobert fined for using profane language during TV interview

Marc Stein: The NBA has fined Utah’s Rudy Gobert $25,000 for his spontaenous “f— the talk” response to @MattWinerTV in yesterday’s walkoff interview after a season-saving win in Utah in the face of some pretty loud criticism of the Jazz.
Source: Twitter @TheSteinLine

Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Rudy Gobert fined $25,000 for using profane language in a postgame interview and CAN WE STOP FINING PLAYERS FOR THIS PLEASE. On this, the NBA is way, way too sensitive. – 7:41 PM

The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Rudy Gobert has been fined $25K by the NBA for saying “F– the talk” in a post-game interview. pic.twitter.com/vSHela2w7C7:36 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Rudy Gobert fined for not giving an F on television. pic.twitter.com/YrXlC6Xm6j7:31 PM

JD Shaw @JShawNBA
Jazz center Rudy Gobert has been fined $25,000 for using profane language during a live television interview. – 7:31 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz
After all the discussion just a few weeks ago of how Donovan Mitchell barely passes the ball to Rudy Gobert, Saturday’s Game 4 between the Utah Jazz and Dallas Mavericks couldn’t have ended any other way. sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20…10:33 AM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Rudy Gobert had a playoff career best 10 off rebs (Of the 13 by Utah). He had never had more than 7 in any playoff game, and has had 4 other 10+ games in the regular season, but none since 2017 (One of which came vs the Mavs in a 27 pt 25 reb game). – 10:30 AM

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Dwyane Wade on Donovan Mitchell-to-Rudy Gobert for W: “At the end of the day, those guys have a respect for each other, man. It’s just good to see them execute like that and for the two star players on our team to trust each other in that space like that.” espn.com/nba/story/_/id…9:29 AM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Radio Roulette is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy
• Raptors survive Embiideor
• Mitchell & Gobert, Stockton & Malone
Celtics solitary confinement of KD/Kyrie
• Wolves W
• Minnesota Court-invaders
• Best security guard ever?
• WeWork vs. Masa
Join us!⬇️
youtube.com/watch?v=y_G9-m…1:17 AM

Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Just watched Jazz-Mavs. 3 things.
1. NO TIMEOUT!!!!
2. The timing of Gobert’s drag screen on that last play was perfect. Also, the lift by Jordan Clarkson to occupy Bullock.
3. Biggest play of the game was Maxi’s sixth foul at the 4:19 mark. Dallas couldn’t play 5 out after that – 12:24 AM

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
The Jazz couldn’t have written a better script than Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert connecting on an alley-oop with the season on the line. “It’s poetic justice in a way,” Gobert told ESPN. espn.com/nba/story/_/id…12:01 AM

Rudy Gobert @rudygobert27
1 at a time. 🐉🙏🏽🔮 pic.twitter.com/r5Vj6Nkl2h10:24 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz
Donovan, on the key to the defense on the final play: “Make somebody else shoot. … Dinwiddie’s hit like 3 of those in the regular season, so when he shot it, I was a little nervous. But it’s hard to shoot over Rudy Gobert.” – 8:36 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz
Donovan Mitchell, on if meant a little more to throw the winning pass to Rudy Gobert: “I think it’s funny, man. But it felt good, because you hear [the things that are said]. … We trust each other.” – 8:30 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Mitchel to Gobert lob game winner means Jazz isn’t dead, series with Mavericks tied 2-2 nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/23/mit…8:09 PM

David Locke @DLocke09
POSTCAST – Utah Jazz tie series on Donovan Mitchell to Rudy Gobert lob despite return of Luka Donciclockedonjazz.net/jazz/postcast-…8:07 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz
Rudy Gobert, on Bojan Bogdanovic’s defense: “He set the tone. He set the tone for us. Everyone looks at Bogey and says, ‘If Bogey is doing it, why can’t I?’ It’s contagious.” – 7:57 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Rudy Gobert: this is the team we want to be – 7:55 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz
Rudy Gobert, on the pass from Donovan: “I tried to set a screen to get him open, and Dwight Powell was up, so [Donovan] made the right read and threw the lob.” – 7:54 PM

NBA Communications: The following was released by the NBA.

