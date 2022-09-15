Rudy Gobert on Eurobasket: The goal is the gold medal, only that will satisfy me
Rudy Gobert is not leaving Berlin without a gold medal around his neck. “I’m here to win,” Gobert was straightforward, per Mozzart Sport. “The goal is a gold medal, and only that will satisfy me. “I will try to be even better in order to achieve that goal. I believe that this team has enough quality to be the best in Europe. We have to beat Poland and then one more. After that, I will be happy,” said the new Minnesota Timberwolves player.
Source: BasketNews
