Rudy Gobert donates $500,000 to arena workers and coronavirus-related services in Utah, Oklahoma and France

Rudy Gobert is doing what he can to help others affected by coronavirus. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert is trying to make things right after being “careless.” Gobert — who became the first NBA player to test positive for the coronavirus — announced a $500,000 donation Saturday. A portion of that donation will go toward making sure part-time arena workers at Vivint Smart Home Arena are compensated while the NBA season is suspended.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Gobert will give $200,000 to Jazz arena workers who will miss out on working games at Vivint Smart Home Arena, where the Jazz play. He will give $100,000 to families in Utah and Oklahoma affected by the virus. Gobert is also donating 100,000 Euros to assist families in France. Gobert is from France.





Jazz announcement on Rudy Gobert’s $500,000 donation: pic.twitter.com/7LygEMbuzh — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) March 14, 2020

Rudy Gobert was the first NBA player to test positive with coronavirus

Gobert was effectively patient zero among professional sports leagues in the United States. After joking about the virus, Gobert fell ill prior to the Jazz’s Wednesday game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. That game was postponed after Gobert tested positive for coronavirus. The NBA reacted to Gobert’s positive test quickly, postponing the season indefinitely.

Rudy Gobert apologized for being ‘careless,’ is trying to make things right

Realizing his mistake, Gobert apologized a few days after news broke he had tested positive. He said he was “careless,” and encouraged people to use him as an example of why the coronavirus should be taken seriously. Saturday’s donation is more of the same for Gobert, who is now using his platform in a positive manner after initially dismissing the virus.

Other NBA stars have joined Rudy Gobert with donations

Story continues

Gobert is the latest NBA player to donate money to part-time NBA arena workers. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Blake Griffin and Zion Williamson are among the NBA players to donate money to those affected by the NBA suspending play. A few team owners, including Mark Cuban, have also agreed to pay team staff for time missed.

More from Yahoo Sports: