Eric Walden: Rudy Gobert, on calling out teammates: “I just speak my mind. For me, it’s never about pointing fingers. I’m not perfect in the way I communicate. I’m an emotional person, and I don’t like losing.

Rudy Gobert, on calling out teammates: “I just speak my mind. For me, it’s never about pointing fingers. I’m not perfect in the way I communicate. I’m an emotional person, and I don’t like losing. – 1:51 AM

Rudy Gobert admitted that he might be a “little too honest” sometimes with the media. But said it’s never about pointing fingers. “I’m an emotional guy and I hate losing.” – 12:56 AM

Rudy Gobert on his tendency to speak his mind, even about his teammates at times.

“I’m not perfect in the way I communicate, and I’m an emotional person and I don’t like losing.”

He did say sometimes he wishes he hadn’t said anything, says he includes himself in the criticism. – 12:56 AM

I thought the Jazz made as much of a concerted effort tonight in getting Rudy Gobert the ball as I’ve ever seen them make. And Gobert rewarded that with several nice takes to the rim with his back to the basket – 12:36 AM

Jazz beat Lakers 122-109. 5-game losing streak snapped.

Mitchell had 29 points, 7 assists.

Gobert had 25 points, 17 rebs, on 9-11 FG.

Next: an interesting matchup at GSW on Saturday. I’ll be there for that one. – 12:21 AM

The Jazz defeat the Lakers 122-109. Mitchell with 29. Gobert with a monster night, 25 and 17 rebounds. The Jazz move to 46-31 on the season. They move into the fifth spot in the western conference. On to Golden State and the Warriors on Saturday night – 12:21 AM

FINAL: Jazz 122, Lakers 109. Mitchell 29p/7a. Gobert 25p/17r/2b. Conley 18p/4a. Clarkson 19p/2s. Five-game losing streak is over. Utah 46-31 now. Next: at GSW on Saturday. – 12:19 AM

Jazz up 99-85 after 3Q. Mitchell has 27, Clarkson 19, Conley 16, Gobert 15. – 11:49 PM

Rudy Gobert gets a technical foul – 11:23 PM

Gobert picks up a technical for running into the official… looks like Vogel was surprised it wasn’t more. – 11:22 PM

Trevor Ariza just tried to dream shake Rudy Gobert i need a drink. – 11:04 PM

The Jazz lead The lakers 66-55 at halftime. I thought Mitchell and Gobert were both terrific in the first half. I also thought the jazz made a concerted effort to play good team basketball. And a good close to the first half as well – 11:03 PM

Rudy Gobert had to get hit in the face for that offensive board, but it results in a Clarkson 3. #HandsDirty – 10:38 PM

That drop step and finish might legit be the best move I’ve seen Rudy Gobert make with his back to the basket – 10:33 PM

Man if you combined Gobert’s defense, Whiteside’s touch around the rim, and Greg Monroe’s passing you’d have one hell of a player. – 10:18 PM

Jazz will be back to starting Gobert, Bogdanovic, O’Neale, Mitchell, Conley.

Lakers are starting Howard, Ariza, Johnson, Monk, Westbrook. – 9:35 PM

Eric Walden: Donovan Mitchell, on the Utah Jazz avoiding finger-pointing: “That’s childish, in my opinion. If we do that, then we’ve got some big problems. We have a group of guys who are seasoned. … So a five-game losing streak — if that’s what breaks us, we’re not who we think we are.” -via Twitter @tribjazz / April 1, 2022

Andy Larsen: Quin Snyder on Gobert’s “We don’t get our hands dirty” comment postgame vs. LAC: “Rudy’s made comments about guys defending before, and those are something that those guys talk about too. My preference is that — I think there’s a forum for that that’s maybe more productive.” -via Twitter @andyblarsen / March 31, 2022

Tony Jones: Donovan Mitchell: I don’t know what to say….this is the same shit….this is literally the same thing as last year… -via Twitter @Tjonesonthenba / March 30, 2022