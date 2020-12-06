Rudy Giuliani Has Tested Positive for COVID-19, Says Donald Trump

Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Donald Trump.

On Sunday, Trump tweeted: “@RudyGiuliani, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus. Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!”

.@RudyGiuliani, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus. Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 6, 2020

Giuliani, a former mayor of New York City, has led Trump’s legal team in an attempt to overturn the presidential election. Giuliani’s son, Andrew Giuliani, also tested positive for COVID-19 about two weeks ago. Andrew works in the White House as a public liaison assistant to Trump. Despite Andrew’s diagnosis, Giuliani did not quarantine in order to assist Trump in his legal battles to contest the election.

In the past few weeks, Giuliani has traveled to battleground states such as Michigan, Pennsylvania and Arizona to appear at campaign events that aim to allege voter fraud in those states. However, judges in Nevada, Arizona, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Wisconsin and Michigan have all dismissed cases in recent weeks, citing lack of evidence.

Giuliani is the most recent member of Trump’s team to test positive for COVID-19, with Trump himself contracting the virus in early October, followed by his chief of staff, press secretary, campaign manager and several advisers.

More from Variety

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.