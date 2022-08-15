Rudy Giuliani targeted by Georgia election probe, says his lawyer

Rudy Giuliani. Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Rudy Giuliani has been informed he is a target of the ongoing election interference probe out of Fulton County, Ga., an attorney for former President Donald Trump's ex-lawyer said Monday.

Lawyer Robert Costello said the notification regarding his client arrived Monday. Notably, being identified as a target does not guarantee an indictment, writes The New York Times, who first reported the story. Rather, "it usually means that prosecutors believe an indictment is possible, based on evidence they have seen up to that point." The probe, led by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, is investigating possibly illegal efforts from Trump and his allies to interfere with the 2020 election.

Giuliani is slated to appear before the special grand jury on Wednesday, where he will likely invoke attorney-client privilege if asked questions regarding Trump. "If these people think he's going to talk about conversations between him and President Trump, they're delusional," Costello told the Times.

Meanwhile, adds The Washington Post, a federal judge on Monday denied Sen. Lindsey Graham's (R-S.C.) attempt to circumvent a subpoena to testify in the same Georgia probe. The committee would like to speak with Graham regarding phone calls he made to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, where he asked how the official could find ways to help Trump win. Graham's lawyers have said their client has been told he is considered a witness and not a target. He will testify on Aug. 23.

You may also like

Climate, crime, and the bodies at Lake Mead

Justice Department investigating Southern Baptist Convention over handling of sex abuse

9 scathingly funny cartoons about the Mar-a-Lago raid