Rudy Giuliani suggests cutting heads of Democrats in Fox interview after disastrous press conference
Rudy Giuliani followed his hair-raising press conference with an even more peculiar, but less leaky, Fox News interview suggesting the decapitation of the "corrupt Democrat" establishment.
In an interview with Sean Hannity, Mr Giuliani made a throat chopping gesture as he spoke about the Democratic party leadership since the Clinton administration.
He prefaced that he wasn't talking about ordinary Democrats before commenting: "Somehow the Democrat party was hijacked by Clinton and since then has gotten more corrupt and more corrupt and more corrupt. Somebody better cut their head off."
The Clinton reference echoed the core claims from the Trump campaign's earlier "path to victory" press conference where Mr Giuliani spun a web of connections in his theory of a "national conspiracy" behind a communist plot backed by Venezuela's Hugo Chaves, in concert with Cuba and China, tied to Democrat leadership through the Clinton Foundation and George Soros.
Mr Giuliani's suggestion to give them all the chop gave even Mr Hannity a moment's pause as he ignored the comments and changed the subject before either he or someone in the studio's control room gave the interview the chop.
"Alright Mr Mayor thank you… I'm not trying to cut you off. Are you there? Oh, we've lost him. Alright," Mr Hannity said before moving on to the next segment.
The Fox News interview on Thursday night came just hours after Mr Giuliani held a 1.5-hour press conference that made more headlines for his impression of the movie My Cousin Vinny and leaking hair dye than the evidence provided to support the Trump campaign's claims of election impropriety.
Between the viral clips, the so-called "Kraken" of evidence released by the campaign's lawyers was made up of hundreds of affidavits in key states of Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin where they hope to overturn the results.
Their star witness, via affidavit, was City of Detroit employee Jessie Jacob, who Mr Giuliani quoted as swearing under penalty of perjury that she was instructed by supervisors to backdate ballots to make them valid.
The US cybersecurity official fired by Donald Trump, Chris Krebs, said it was the "most dangerous" 1 hour and 45 minutes in the history of American television.
"And possibly the craziest. If you don’t know what I’m talking about, you’re lucky," Mr Krebes said in a tweet.
Mr Krebs, who as the director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), released a statement last week saying the 3 November election was the most secure in American history.
“There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised," said the statement from CISA, which is part of the Trump administration’s Department of Homeland Security.