Rudy Giuliani's Cryptic Single-Character Tweet Sparks All Kinds Of Speculation

Rudy Giuliani sent tweeters into overdrive on Friday night with a single character post on the social media platform:

# — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) May 30, 2020

Users immediately scrambled to suggest what the hash symbol could mean.

Some believed it was just another butt-dial from the former New York mayor, who is now President Donald Trump’s personal attorney.

Others thought he’d been trying to dial into a conference call, proposed hashtags he may have been about to post, referenced Trump’s ongoing feud with Twitter and noted the nationwide death toll from the coronavirus pandemic.

Many also noted how Giuliani (who’s previously struggled with his Apple AirPods) was the president’s former cybersecurity adviser.

"Press the pound key to leave a message." https://t.co/bcI7193pHK — Kevin Fox 🦊😷 (@kfury) May 30, 2020

President's cybersecurity expert weighs in https://t.co/hVtvmXNkO1 — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) May 30, 2020

Is this how you "hashtag"? https://t.co/EYaQHEOMi1 — Dan Sweeney (@Daniel_Sweeney) May 30, 2020

Trump is threatening legal action against Twitter, but his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani still hasn't figured out how to use Twitter: https://t.co/12uAwNvF7s — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) May 30, 2020

Understood Sir. Initiating the protocols, may God have mercy on us all. — pourmecoffee (@pourmecoffee) May 30, 2020

Rudy tried to come up with hashtags listing reasons to re-elect Trump — Mike Dorsey 😷 (@DorseyFilm) May 30, 2020

& — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) May 30, 2020

Did you just press pound to speak to a Twitter manager? — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) May 30, 2020

Guess someone had a conference call to dial into tonight. https://t.co/J8smGnKNey — Liz Mair (@LizMair) May 30, 2020

Let me finish that for you.#BlackLivesMatter — Liddle’ Savage (@littledeekay) May 30, 2020

The number is 103,923 deaths caused by your friend. — Ms. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) May 30, 2020

Rudy, this is Twitter, not your telephone https://t.co/uzXjZGu1Aq — William LeGate (@williamlegate) May 30, 2020

your best tweet yet — 𝚔𝚎𝚟𝚒𝚗 (@KevINthe406) May 30, 2020

anyone wanna check and see if a rocket just launched somewhere? https://t.co/hzAdhjR3B9 — RickyFTW (@rickyftw) May 30, 2020

#TrumpLiesAmericansDie is what I think you meant. — JRehling (@JRehling) May 30, 2020

Hi, you have reached the manager of Twitter. Please enter your Twitter password and click "Tweet" for us to look up your information. — Rami Ismail (@tha_rami) May 30, 2020

