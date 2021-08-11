Rudy Giuliani sells personalized video messages on Cameo for $199: ‘It can be arranged’

Photograph: Jacquelyn Martin/AP

Rudy Giuliani, the staunch ally of Donald Trump who is facing a multi-million dollar defamation lawsuit related to his attempts to undermine the US presidential elections, has embraced a new potential earning stream.

Internet users, should they be minded to do so, can now buy customized video messages from Giuliani, who has joined Cameo, a service that sells personalized videos recorded by celebrities.

“Hi. It’s Rudy Giuliani and I’m on Cameo” says Giuliani in a video posted on his Cameo page on Tuesday.

He goes on to say: “If there is an issue you want to discuss or a story you’d like to hear or share with me or a greeting that I can bring to someone that would bring happiness to their day, I would be delighted to do it. It can be arranged. We can talk through the magic of Cameo.”

The price? That starts at $199 (£140).

Giuliani’s Cameo profile lists him as the “Former Associate Attorney General of the United States, Mayor of New York City 1994-2001, and Host of the Rudy Giuliani Common Sense podcast.”

On 24 June, the former attorney for President Trump was suspended from practicing law in New York over his efforts in leading Trump’s campaign to overturn the 2020 election results. His law license in Washington DC was suspended shortly after.

Giuliani is also facing a $1.3bn defamation lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems. The company has accused him of having “manufactured and disseminated” a conspiracy theory related to the company’s voting machines.