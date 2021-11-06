Rudy Giuliani Says In Deposition He Didn't Have 'Time' To Verify Election Fraud Claims

Donald Trump’s former personal attorney Rudy Giuliani — who has relentlessly, baselessly railed against a rigged presidential election — admitted in a videotaped deposition that he didn’t actually verify certain claims he made about election fraud and Dominion Voting Systems because he didn’t “have the time.”

“It’s not my job, in a fast-moving case, to go out and investigate every piece of evidence that was given to me,” he said in the taped deposition obtained by CNN, which reported on it Friday. “Otherwise, you’re never going to write a story. You’ll never come to a conclusion.”

The deposition was conducted as part of a $1.3 billion defamation suit Dominion filed against Giuliani after the 2020 elections. The electronic voting systems company’s suit accuses the former New York City mayor of disseminating “the ‘Big Lie’ of vote fraud” and deceiving “millions of people into believing Dominion had stolen their votes and fixed the election.”

In the sworn deposition from August, Giuliani recalled: “We had a report that the heads of Dominion and Smartmatic ... went down to Venezuela for a get-to-know meeting with [Venezuelan President Nicolás] Maduro so they could demonstrate to Maduro the kind of vote fixing they did for [former President Hugo] Chávez.”

As for any verification of that report actually being true, Giuliani said: “Sometimes I go and look myself, online — when stuff comes up. This time, I didn’t have the time to do it.”

Giuliani said he “was told” the Dominion information before his press conference a year ago where fellow extremist attorney Sidney Powell railed about Dominion’s unsubstantiated Venezuela connection. Dominion has also sued her for $1.3 billion for defamation.

