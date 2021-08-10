Rudy Giuliani Resorts To Selling Cameo Vids For $199 Each

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani is reportedly almost broke but apparently hopes to stave off the poorhouse by recording personal videos for the Cameo website.

Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer is facing mounting legal bills as he’s being investigated by the FBI for his activities on behalf of certain officials — and then-President Trump — in Ukraine as well as a $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems for his election fraud claims.

Although Trump reportedly agreed to pay his lawyer $20,000 a day, the former president has apparently changed his mind since Giuliani wasn’t able to overturn the election.

Giuliani, however, has decided to go on Cameo, a service that allows regular folks to pay celebrities to record personal messages of their choice.

For instance, in November 2019, Sugar Ray singer Mark McGrath went viral after he was paid to record a prank breakup video.

Giuliani is charging $199 for each call and, though he hasn’t recorded any breakup videos, he did record an introductory video hyping his presence on the website:

“Hi, I’m Rudy Giuliani and I’m on Cameo. If there is an issue you want to discuss or a story you’d like to hear or share with me, or a greeting that I can bring to someone that would bring happiness to their day, I would be delighted to do it. It can be arranged, we can talk through the magic of Cameo.”

The $199 fee is a fraction of what Donald Trump Jr. gets from Cameo but higher than the fees charged by the former president’s other supporters, such as Sebastian Gorka ($99), Anthony Scaramucci ($57) and Corey Lewandowski ($70).

Some people were already considering the possible things they could pay Giuliani to do.

It remains to be seen how much Cameo cash Giuliani will rake in, but the following infographic can give you an idea of the potential loot.

