Rudy Giuliani Records Bizarre New Year's Eve Video From Mar-A-Lago

Rudy Giuliani seems to have had a good time ringing in the new year.

If only he could remember what year it actually is.

The former New York City mayor turned Donald Trump lackey spent New Year’s Eve at the former president’s Mar-a-Lago resort.

In the video Giuliani posted on Twitter, he offers a close-up New Year’s Eve message that is drowned out by a cover band playing “Footloose.”

The kicker? He describes the video as “Mar-a-Lago 2023 New Year headed right to 2024,” as if he traveled a year into the future.

Mar-a-Lago 2023 New Year headed right to 2024! pic.twitter.com/En0U4YqLGH — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) January 1, 2023

It’s possible Giuliani’s post was referring to Trump’s 2024 presidential run and he just screwed it up, but it still provided lots of fodder for Twitter snark in 2023.

Sir it’s 2022 heading into 2023. But good try! https://t.co/nhsripgNHV — Keith-ish Edwards (@keithedwards) January 1, 2023

Did not know Rudy Giuliani died. Yet here he is, posting selfies in hell. https://t.co/sQlBiw2KSD — Chris Floyd (@empireburlesque) January 1, 2023

Talk about a wedding you weren’t invited to vibe!!! https://t.co/xAkRgnf8zH — Gareth Reynolds (@reynoldsgareth) January 1, 2023

He doesn’t look right without the hair dye dripping down his face. Sad — Lesley Podesta (@podesta_lesley) January 1, 2023

Hoping you're in prison before 2024. — Evan Handler (@EvanHandler) January 1, 2023

Can we get a comprehensive list of the smells there sir. — BEO Speedwulf (@crulge) January 1, 2023

In the days after Sept 11, 2001, he was called America's mayor. Back then he understood complex issues - like what year it was. https://t.co/oczUAf1oCn — Charles Adler (@charlesadler) January 1, 2023

Why is this in my feed???? He doesn’t even know what year it is. https://t.co/BZkt7z4Cle — Yuh-Line Niou (@yuhline) January 1, 2023

there were a few times in college when i’d look at my snapchat story in the morning after going out the night before and it would be some shit that looks like this and i’d feel a wave of shame https://t.co/TV0Gw6PhH6 — bryan metzger (@metzgov) January 1, 2023

Related...