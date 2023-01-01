Rudy Giuliani Records Bizarre New Year's Eve Video From Mar-A-Lago

David Moye
·2 min read

Rudy Giuliani seems to have had a good time ringing in the new year.

If only he could remember what year it actually is.

The former New York City mayor turned Donald Trump lackey spent New Year’s Eve at the former president’s Mar-a-Lago resort.

In the video Giuliani posted on Twitter, he offers a close-up New Year’s Eve message that is drowned out by a cover band playing “Footloose.”

The kicker? He describes the video as “Mar-a-Lago 2023 New Year headed right to 2024,” as if he traveled a year into the future.

It’s possible Giuliani’s post was referring to Trump’s 2024 presidential run and he just screwed it up, but it still provided lots of fodder for Twitter snark in 2023.

