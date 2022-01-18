Rudy Giuliani, other Trump backers who pushed voter fraud claims, subpoenaed by Jan 6 committee

Kevin Johnson, USA TODAY
·1 min read
Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who was a lawyer for President Donald Trump, speaks during a news conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington on Nov. 19, 2020. A law enforcement official tells the Associated Press that federal investigators have executed a search warrant at Rudy Giuliani&#39;s Manhattan residence. The former New York City mayor has been under investigation for several years over his business dealings in Ukraine.
Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who was a lawyer for President Donald Trump, speaks during a news conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington on Nov. 19, 2020.

WASHINGTON – Rudy Giuliani headlined a new list of people subpoenaed Tuesday by the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 attack, as lawmakers zeroed in on former President Donald Trump's legal team who pushed false allegations of voter fraud to keep Trump in office.

"The four individuals we’ve subpoenaed today advanced unsupported theories about election fraud, pushed efforts to overturn the election results, or were in direct contact with the former President about attempts to stop the counting of electoral votes," the committee said in a statement.

"We expect these individuals to join the nearly 400 witnesses who have spoken with the Select Committee as the committee works to get answers for the American people about the violent attack on our democracy.”

In addition to Giuliani, the panel issued subpoenas for Trump attorneys Sidney Powell and Jenna Ellis, along with Boris Epshteyn who the committee said worked to advance the unsupported claims of election fraud.

This breaking story will be updated

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Rudy Giuliani, other Trump backers, subpoenaed by Jan 6 committee

