Rudy Giuliani ordered to testify in Georgia election probe

Rudy Giuliani. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

A judge has ordered Rudy Giuliani to testify next month before a special grand jury in Atlanta that is investigating whether former President Donald Trump and his allies attempted to interfere in the 2020 election in Georgia.

Giuliani, the former mayor of New York City and lawyer for Trump, will appear before the special grand jury on August 9. The order was issued on July 13, with the court filings released on Wednesday.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is leading an investigation into Trump and efforts to overturn Georgia's 2020 election results, and since May, a special grand jury has been meeting to hear testimony and look at evidence. In December 2020, Giuliani went to Georgia and attended two state legislative committee meetings, where he shared baseless conspiracies about corrupted voting machines and shared video that he falsely claimed showed suitcases stuffed with illegal ballots. All of this was quickly debunked by Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R).

