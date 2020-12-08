Rudy Giuliani insists ‘you can overdo the masks’ despite being hospitalised with Covid (AFP via Getty Images)

Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani insisted “you can overdo the masks” despite being hospitalised with Covid.

The former New York City mayor is receiving the same drugs package that the outgoing president got for the virus, he said during a radio interview from his hospital bed.

Mr Giuliani, 76, said he was “doing fine” and expected to be released from hospital on Wednesday morning.

"I have no fever. I have very little cough, it’s just about also gone, I’ve been walking around, and I think they’re going to let me out tomorrow morning," he said as he called into his own radio show.

But Mr Giuliani, who was hospitalised after attending a string of battleground events without a mask across the country, said he still did not believe in mandates to enforce wearing them.

“I think you can overdo the masks, you can overdo almost anything,” he said.

“Everything done in moderation makes much more sense. And what we’re doing to American business right now is disgraceful, and it’s not based on science.”

Mr Giuliani said the White House doctor told him to seek treatment at Georgetown University Medical Center and to get remdesivir and dexamethasone like the president had done.

“I didn’t wanna really go to the hospital, and he said, ‘Don’t be stupid. We can get it over with in three days,’” said Mr Giuliani.

“The minute I took the cocktail yesterday I felt 100 per cent better."

An estimated 15.1 million Americans have now tested positive for the virus and more than 285,000 people have been killed.

A second lawyer for Mr Trump has also tested positive for Covid, according to multiple reports.

Jenna Ellis, 36, has spent the past few weeks travelling the country with Mr Giuliani in an attempt to overturn election results for the president.

And on Friday she attended a Christmas party in the East Wing of the White House as the guest of the president’s trade advisor Peter Navarro.

Both Mr Giuliani and Ms Ellis have been accused of openly ignoring health guidelines laid down by the CDC to prevent virus spread.

