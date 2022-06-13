Rudy Giuliani denies he was drunk on election night when he told Trump to declare victory

Rudy Giuliani, the adviser and attorney to Donald Trump, on Monday denied he was drunk when he advised the former president to prematurely declare a 2020 re-election victory before results were final.

The allegations that Giuliani was intoxicated when he met with Trump on election night and in the early morning hours of Nov. 4 came from testimony aired Monday by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

Jason Miller, a former Trump campaign spokesman, told the committee during a deposition that Giuliani, the former New York City mayor, had too much to drink before telling Trump to declare victory in a presidential election he ultimately lost to President Joe Biden.

Miss Day 2 of the Jan. 6 hearing?: Bill Barr returns, election lies debunked and more

Bill Barr's testimony: Barr told Trump his fraud claims were 'bull----.' Former AG emerges as key witness at Jan. 6 hearing

“The mayor was definitely intoxicated but I did not know his level of intoxication when he spoke with the president,” Miller said in the recorded deposition, portions of which were played during Monday’s hearing.

Miller said it was Giuliani who suggested Trump declare victory, even as other Trump campaign advisers said it was too early to call the election as more ballots remained to be counted. Miller was among several advisers who told the committee that they urged more caution as results were being tabulated.

“It was far too early to be making any calls like that. Ballots were still being counted. Ballots were still going to be counted for days. It was far too early to be making a proclamation like that,” Bill Stepien, Trump’s campaign manager, said in a clip of his deposition played Monday.

Jan. 6 committee hearing schedule: Here's what we know about the upcoming Jan. 6 hearings

The juxtaposition of Trump heeding the advice of what Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., described as “an apparently inebriated Rudy Giuliani” over the urgings of his campaign advisers was central to the case the committee laid out on Monday.

Story continues

Members of Trump's inner circle described to the committee that they were unconvinced about allegations of widespread voter fraud that became central to Trump's claim that the election was stolen. Giuliani led the team that mounted a flurry of failed legal challenges based on those claims.

Giuliani’s attorney, Robert Costello, told USA TODAY that Giuliani denies being intoxicated.

"Mayor Giuliani denies the allegation. Talk to other people that were there that night and they will corroborate the Mayor," he said in an email. "You might be interested to know that the Select Committee staff counsel never inquired about this subject. I wonder why?"

Costello added: "They never asked whether he had a single drink. No discussion whatsoever."

Jan. 6 committee: Here's who testified about Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jan 6 committee hearing: Giuliani denies being drunk on election night