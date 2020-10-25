Rudy Giuliani caught up in anti-Trump protests in Manhattan

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani drives by a protest organized by supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump in front of Trump Tower in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S. October 25, 2020. REUTERS/Yuki Iwamura (REUTERS)

Rudy Giuliani was caught up in anti-Trump protests in New York City as opponents of the president and his supporters confronted each other.

Mr Trump’s personal lawyer was caught on camera getting verbally abused by protestors who shouted he was the city’s “worst mayor. in the history of New York.”

Mr Giuliani was confronted outside Trump Tower as he sat in the passenger seat of a car talking to police officers and gave his abusers a thumbs up.

Anti-fascist protestors took to the streets of Manhattan on Sunday to counter a pro-Trump rally that was taking place in the city.

One pro-Trump supporter was seen with a bloody mouth after being punched, according to witnesses on social media.

It has been eventful week for Mr Giuliani who hit the headlines for his participation in the new Borat movie.

In it he was caught in a compromising position with a young woman posing as a TV reporter as part of a prank for the movie.

