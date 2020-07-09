Rudy Giuliani Called the NYPD on Sacha Baron Cohen During Interview Prank

Click here to read the full article.

Rudy Giuliani, former New York City mayor and personal attorney to Donald Trump, said an interview he was doing was crashed by Sacha Baron Cohen. Giuliani ended up calling the police on Cohen after he invaded the conversation wearing a pink bikini.

On Tuesday, Page Six reported that Giuliani was invited to the Mark Hotel in Manhattan for what he thought was an interview about the Trump administration’s response to COVID-19. The conversation started in a professional-looking room set up with lights, a camera, and a woman asking him questions, and then took a turn for the absurd when Cohen raided the interview.

“This guy comes running in, wearing a crazy, what I would say was a pink transgender outfit,” Giuliani told Page Six. “It was a pink bikini, with lace, underneath a translucent mesh top, it looked absurd. He had the beard, bare legs, and wasn’t what I would call distractingly attractive.”

Without knowing who the bikini-wearing man was, he thought it was a “scam or a shake-down,” so he called the police.

The NYPD came to investigate, but Cohen had apparently already vacated the premises, running through the streets of the Upper East Side in just a bathrobe.

When Giuliani learned that it was Cohen, he said that he was a fan of his movies, especially “Borat,” as he’d traveled to Kazakhstan.

Notorious for political spoofs and pranks, the “Who is America?” star crashed a right-wing rally on June 28 disguised as a political action committee leader. At the event, he led a song with lyrics about coronavirus being a “liberal hoax” and suggesting that Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and Dr. Fauci be injected with “Wuhan flu.”

