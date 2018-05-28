Rudy Giuliani booed at Yankee Stadium on his birthday on Monday

Former New York City mayor and current member of Donald Trump’s legal team Rudy Giuliani was booed at Yankee Stadium on his birthday on Monday. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Rudy Giuliani went up to the Bronx on Monday to spend his Memorial Day and his 74th Birthday watching the Yankees take on the Houston Astros.

Fans at Yankee Stadium, though, didn’t seem to take too kindly to the former New York City mayor’s presence.

When the announcer at the stadium shared the news that Giuliani was in attendance and wished him a happy birthday, fans started booing the former mayor.





Giuliani, who was mayor of the city from 1994-2001, recently joined president Donald Trump’s legal team and has repeatedly defended Trump and his administration on multiple television networks — something that likely played a role in the unfriendly welcome.

The Yankees didn’t have the best Memorial Day either. They fell to the Astros 5-1.

