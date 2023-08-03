Rudy Giuliani allegedly calls Matt Damon a slur — and short — in newly filed audio transcript

Rudy Giuliani has made a number of enemies throughout his legal and political career, and apparently now has one more to add to the list: Matt Damon.

Giuliani's former assistant Noelle Dunphy filed new documents on Wednesday in a lawsuit against New York's former mayor, including revealing transcripts of audio recordings of intimate encounters.

In one of the transcripts, Dunphy asks Giuliani about celebrities who are Republicans, to which Giuliani reportedly responds, "Ain't too many. Brad — not Brad Pitt. The other guy that looks like him."

Dunphy then asks if Giuliani means Bradley Cooper — which he says he doesn't — before mentioning that "Matt Damon is very liberal," per the transcript.

"No, Matt Damon is a — Matt Damon is a f--," Giuliani allegedly responds. "Matt Damon is also 5'2, eyes are blue. Coochie-coochie-coochie-coo," he's quoted as saying. (For the record, Damon reportedly stands at 5'10", according to the actor's IMDb page.)

EW reached out to Damon's representatives for comment, but did not receive an immediate response.

Giuliani served as the mayor of New York from 1991 to 2001, and worked on the legal team of former President Donald Trump.

He also had an unforgettable appearance in 2020's Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, in which he appears to reach into his pants while being privately interviewed by Maria Bakalova's character, who is posing as a right-wing journalist. The lawyer and former mayor defended himself on Twitter, saying that he "was tucking in [his] shirt after taking off the recording equipment."

Damon has his own history using the same homophobic slur Giuliani reportedly used. In 2021, the Oscar winner admitted he had recently cut it from his vocabulary after one of his daughters criticized his usage.

"The word that my daughter calls the 'f-slur for a homosexual' was commonly used when I was a kid, with a different application," Damon told the Sunday Times. "I made a joke, months ago, and got a treatise from my daughter. She left the table. I said, 'Come on, that's a joke! I say it in the movie Stuck on You!'" The actor told the outlet his daughter's "beautiful treatise on how that word is dangerous" convinced him to stop using it. "I said, 'I retire the f-slur!' I understood."

Damon can currently be seen in Oppenheimer alongside Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., and Florence Pugh, now playing in theaters.

