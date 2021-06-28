'It was rude': Courtney Love says Olivia Rodrigo's prom queen promo copied 'Live Through This' album

Bryan Alexander, USA TODAY
·3 min read

Rocker Courtney Love wants flowers from Olivia Rodrigo after the "drivers license" singer shared a familiar prom-themed photo on social media.

After the former Disney Channel star posted a photo of herself as prom queen, wearing a tiara, streaked mascara and holding a bouquet of dead flowers, to promote her upcoming "Sour Prom" concert film on Wednesday, Love pointed out the resemblance to the iconic cover art for her 1994 Hole album, "Live Through This."

"Since i never got to go to prom, I wanted to throw a little prom party with my fav ppl (you guys obvs)," Rodrigo, 18, wrote on Twitter and Instagram, adding the concert film premieres Tuesday on YouTube.

Captioning the photos with a knife emoji, there were shades of Stephen King's prom horror queen "Carrie."

But Love, 56, unleashed her own shade on social media, reposting Rodrigo's photo and tagging the Disney star. "Spot the difference! #twinning," Love captioned her post.

Rodrigo commented on Love's post, writing, "Love you and 'Live Through This' soooo much."

Olivia Rodrigo is breaking the mold for Disney stars. Here's why it's revolutionary.

Courtney Love condemns 'vile' Hulu series 'Pam & Tommy,' Lily James' Pamela Anderson portrayal

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Courtney Love Cobain (@courtneylove)

The official Instagram account for the Shirley Manson-fronted band Garbage supported Love, commenting on her post, "You did it best though babe. Always and forever."

In follow-up social media comments, Love contended that Rodrigo and her Geffen label had egregiously borrowed, without permission, the Ellen von Unwerth photo of model Leilani Bishop holding a floral bouquet with the prom queen's tiara, mascara running down her face.

"It was rude of her, and geffen not to ask myself or Ellen von unwerth. It's happened my whole career so i.d.c. But manners is manners," Love said.

Love continued on social media: "Stealing an original idea and not asking permission is rude. There's no way to be elegant about it. I'm not angry. It happens all the time to me."

"I'm very gracious or say nothing. But this was bad form," Love added. "That's not bullying or bomb throwing. This persons music has nothing to do with my life. Possibly never will. It was rude and I (have) every right to stick up for my work."

Love also addressed the resemblance to Sissy Spacek's character in director Brian de Palma's 1976 horror classic "Carrie" when saying she expected an apology from Rodrigo.

"I've asked her for flowers and a note, (you're) right. It's rude not to be asked. I know Ellen von unwerth isn't amused," Love wrote before adding, "And just to clarify? The Brian de Palma classic 'Carrie' is another thing. My cover was my original idea. A thing you maybe have to actually live life to acquire? I don't know."

However, in AnotherMag's 2019 history of the "Live Through This" album cover, von Unwerth herself made the original "Carrie" inspiration clear for Hole's second studio album.

"Courtney Love called me," von Unwerth is quoted saying. "We were on the phone for one hour. I didn't say much but listened, and Courtney had the idea of re-enacting the scene of the (1976) movie Carrie, which I loved, too."

Nonetheless, Love pointed Rodrigo to the floral path through which to make written amends.

"Olivia-you're welcome," Love replied to Rodrigo's Instagram comment. "My favorite florist is in Notting Hill, London! Dm me for deets! I look forward to reading your note!"

More: Olivia Rodrigo's debut album 'Sour' is pop savagery wrapped in innocence and we're obsessed

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Courtney Love: Olivia Rodrigo copied 'Live Through This' album cover

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Belgium edges Portugal, reaches quarterfinals at Euro 2020

    Belgium held Cristiano Ronaldo scoreless and defeated defending champion Portugal 1-0 Sunday to advance to the quarterfinals of the European Championship.

  • Mariners' Hector Santiago becomes first pitcher ejected for failing sticky substances check

    The punishment for failing a foreign substance check is a 10-day suspension.

  • Canadiens forward Armia in COVID-19 protocol day before Stanley Cup final begins

    Montreal Canadiens forward Joel Armia has been placed in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol and won't travel with the team to Tampa, Fla., for the start of the Stanley Cup final.

  • Vladdy, Biggio lift Blue Jays to series win over Orioles

    Vladimir Guerrero Jr. drove in two runs to raise his major league-leading RBI total to 66, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Baltimore Orioles 5-2 on Sunday.

  • Sources: Coaching process, inability to build title contending roster may push Damian Lillard out of Portland

    Lillard has remained loyal to Portland in large part due to the tremendous fan base. But over the last few days, he’s seen some of those same fans attacking him on social media.

  • Bergevin says he was unaware of sexual assault allegations against Blackhawks coach

    Montreal Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin says he was unaware of sexual assault allegations against a Chicago Blackhawks assistant coach during his time with the club.

  • Blue Jays' hitting coach explains why offence is so lethal

    Toronto Blue Jays hitting coach Guillermo Martinez held a lengthy press conference with reporters on Sunday, providing in-depth explanations for why his squad's offence is firing on all cylinders.

  • Serena Williams says she's skipping Tokyo Olympics

    Williams, a four-time gold medalist, has decided not to compete for her fifth.

  • Brayden Point poses a unique challenge for stingy Canadiens

    Brayden Point can navigate tight spaces better than anyone, and the Canadiens ought to have their hands full with the Lightning star.

  • Center Deandre Ayton hardly a question mark for the Phoenix Suns

    Luka Doncic and Trae Young are the two players notoriously mentioned when the 2018 class is brought up. No one knew what to expect from Ayton when it was time for postseason play. And he used that as motivation.

  • Best fantasy football punishments for last place in 2021

    Gearing up for your 2021 fantasy league and looking to spice things up a bit? Consider one of these last-place punishments!

  • LEADING OFF: Santiago faces MLB sticky ban, Naylor injured

    A look at what's happening around the majors on Monday: STICKING TO HIS STORY Major League Baseball will deal with Mariners pitcher Hector Santiago, the first player ejected under the new crackdown against grip-enhancing sticky stuff. He could draw a 10-game suspension. Santiago was tossed Sunday in a 3-2 win over the White Sox. The 33-year-old lefty was checked by the umpires as he exited in the fifth inning and his glove was confiscated. It was later announced that Santiago had been thrown out

  • UConn pitcher recounts harrowing escape from South Florida condo collapse

    Justin Willis and his family walked out to the hallway to find a neighboring apartment gone and holes where elevators used to be.

  • Ecuador holds Brazil to 1-1 draw, advances at Copa America

    SAO PAULO (AP) — Ecuador held a below-strength Brazil to a 1-1 draw on Sunday to secure a spot in the Copa America quarterfinals. Neymar, defender Thiago Silva and striker Gabriel Jesus didn't play against Ecuador at the Olimpico Stadium in Goiania. The draw moved Ecuador to fourth spot in Group B, eliminating Venezuela and likely setting up a quarterfinal match against Argentina. Brazil had already secured top spot in the group before the match began, allowing coach Tite to continue testing his

  • Tatis delivers go-ahead hit, Padres beat Diamondbacks 5-4

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a go-ahead double during a three-run rally in the seventh inning and the San Diego Padres avoided another loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks, prevailing 5-4 Sunday to take two of three against the team with baseball's worst record. Arizona routed the Padres 10-1 on Saturday to snap its record 24-game road losing streak. The Diamondbacks were looking to win consecutive games for the first time since May 10-11 and take their first series win since the season's

  • Santiago ejected from Mariners' win for sticky substance

    CHICAGO (AP) — Seattle reliever Hector Santiago became the first player to be ejected as part of Major League Baseball’s new foreign substance protocols when he was thrown out of Sunday’s 3-2 victory over the Chicago White Sox. Santiago was checked by the umpires as he exited in the fifth inning. His glove was confiscated, and it was later announced that Santiago had been ejected. Crew chief Tom Hallion told a pool reporter that Santiago was ejected for “having a foreign substance that was stick

  • Irvin fans 8, A's beat Giants 6-2 to avoid 3-game sweep

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Cole Irvin struck out eight in eight innings to remain unbeaten in five June starts, and the Oakland Athletics beat the San Francisco Giants 6-2 on Sunday. Matt Chapman had two hits and two RBIs. Aramís García added a pair of RBI singles to help the A’s avoid a three-game sweep by their Bay Area rivals. Oakland went 4-6 on its trip and fell out of first place in the AL West but picked up a game on Houston with its 16th win in June. Buster Posey and Darin Ruf had two hits api

  • Ayton's emergence has Suns a win from the NBA Finals

    PHOENIX (AP) — Deandre Ayton is rapidly become the player the Phoenix Suns imagined when the ping-pong balls bounced their way for the 2018 NBA draft. The third-year center was in top form Saturday in a hard-fought 84-80 Game 4 win over the Los Angeles Clippers. He scored 19 points, grabbed a playoff career-high 22 rebounds, blocked four shots, and was generally the only person on the floor who could put the ball in the basket with any kind of consistency. Now the Suns have a 3-1 lead in the Wes

  • De Bruyne injures ankle as Belgium advances at Euro 2020

    SEVILLE, Spain (AP) — Kevin De Bruyne's chances of playing again at this year's European Championship are in doubt after he was injured early in the second half of Belgium's 1-0 victory over Portugal on Sunday. De Bruyne hurt his ankle after being tackled from behind by Portugal midfielder João Palhinha. He immediately asked to be replaced, with Dries Mertens coming in for him in the 48th minute. Belgium midfielder Eden Hazard also had to leave with an apparent muscle problem. He was replaced by

  • Kranick goes 5 perfect innings in MLB debut, Bucs top Cards

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Max Kranick pitched five perfect innings in his major league debut before a 64-minute rain delay forced him from the game, and the Pittsburgh Pirates went on to beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-2 Sunday. In a season in which there have already been a modern-day record seven no-hitters, Kranick (1-0) made a bid for perhaps the most unlikely premiere pitching erformance of all-time. The 23-year-old righty, who had never pitched above the High-A levels of the minors until this season