Ruby Rose Opens Up About Exiting Batwoman After One Season: 'It Wasn't an Easy Decision'

Ruby Rose is looking back at her time on Batwoman.

On Wednesday, the actress, 34, spoke out about her departure from The CW show after the show's first season, sharing a fan-made montage video comprised of clips from the superhero series.

"Thank you everyone for coming on this journey. If I mentioned everyone it would be 1000 tags.. but Thank you to the cast, crew, producers and studio," she captioned the post."It wasn’t an easy decision but those who know, know.. I didn’t want to not acknowledge everyone involved and how big this was for TV and for our community."

Though Rose did not reveal her reason behind the exit, she explained to fans that she "stayed silent because that’s my choice for now but know I adore you all."

"I’m sure next season will be amazing also," she added. "Xxx *hangs up cowl and cape."

The Orange Is the New Black alum also shared the same clip on her Instagram Stories, writing: "The fans really know how to make emotional videos."

The first season of Batwoman premiered in October 2019 and consisted of 18 episodes.

Rose starred on the series as Kate Kane — the cousin of Bruce Wayne — three years after Batman's mysterious disappearance. The season scored a 79 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

News of her exit from the show came earlier in May.

"I have made the very difficult decision to not return to Batwoman next season," Rose said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. "This was not a decision I made lightly as I have the utmost respect for the cast, crew and everyone involved with the show in both Vancouver and in Los Angeles."

"I am beyond appreciative to Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Caroline Dries for not only giving me this incredible opportunity, but for welcoming me into the DC universe they have so beautifully created. Thank you Peter Roth and Mark Pedowitz and the teams at Warner Bros. and The CW who put so much into the show and always believed in me. Thank you to everyone who made season one a success — I am truly grateful."

The Australian star's role will be recast, according to Warner Bros.

Warner Bros., The CW and Berlanti Productions issued a joint statement — obtained by PEOPLE — thanking Rose for her "contributions to the success of our first season and wish her all the best."

"The studio and network are firmly committed to Batwoman's second season and long-term future, and we — along with the show's talented creative team — look forward to sharing its new direction, including the casting of a new lead actress and member of the LGBTQ community, in the coming months."

Rose previously raved about the role during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in 2018, calling the part "a game-changer" and that she was "thrilled" to bring the LGBTQ character to life.

“I get to be Batwoman — I mean, like, what?” she said at the time. “I feel like the reason I kept getting so emotional is because growing up watching TV, I never somebody on TV that I could identify with, let alone a superhero.”