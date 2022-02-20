Rublev tops Canada's Auger-Aliassime to win Open 13 in Marseille

MARSEILLE, France — Felix Auger-Aliassime's win streak came to an end Sunday with a straight sets loss to Andrey Rublev of Russia in the final at the Open 13 Provence.

Rublev, the No. 2 seed, downed the 21-year-old Canadian 7-5, 7-6(4).

The 24-year-old Rublev won 71 per cent of his first serve points and saved 2-of-5 break points en route to clinching the title at the ATP 250 hard-court event.

The third-seeded Auger-Aliassime fired 12 aces and saved 7-of-11 break points across the one hour, 56 minute match.

Auger-Aliassime, who hails from Montreal, beat Rublev last week in the semifinals at the Rotterdam Open.

Auger-Aliassime went on beat top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in the Rotterdam final and win his first title on the ATP Tour.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 20, 2022.

The Canadian Press

