Rublev beats Daniel to reach French Open second round

Andrey Rublev reached the third round of the French Open in 2023 [Getty Images]

Sixth seed Andrey Rublev came through a tough test against Taro Daniel to reach the second round of the French Open.

Russia's Rublev did not have it all his own way on Court Simonne-Mathieu but worked his way to a 6-2 6-7 (3-7) 6-3 7-5 win over Japan's Daniel.

The 26-year-old is looking to go beyond the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam for the first time.

World number three Carlos Alcaraz and Britain's Andy Murray are also in action on day one in Paris.

Rublev has struggled with his on-court demeanour over the years and threw his racquet to the ground in frustration after missing three set points in the second set.

However, he showed determination to regroup and grind out victory in three hours and 11 minutes, despite world number 80 Daniel almost forcing a fourth-set tie-break.

Rublev will face either Pedro Martinez or Thiago Agustin Tirante next.

Earlier, French number one and 17th seed Ugo Humbert lost 6-4 2-6 6-4 6-3 to Lorenzo Sonego of Italy.

World number three Alcaraz faces lucky loser J.J. Wolf, before Murray faces his old rival Stan Wawrinka in the night session on Court Phillipe-Chatrier.