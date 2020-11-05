Rubina Dilaik Gets Decked Out for Karva Chauth in Bigg Boss 14, Photos Go Viral

Rubina Dilaik is locked up inside Bigg Boss 14 house along with her actor husband Abhinav Shukla. The couple often wins the hearts of their viewers with their adorable chemistry inside the house. Rubina, who is being hailed as one of the strongest contestants to win the show, recently got all decked out to observe Karva Chauth fast for Abhinav inside the house. She looked stunning in a yellow salwar suit which she teamed with a peach dupatta and a heavy neckpiece and earrings. Check out her pics here:

Rubina and Abhinav's 2019 Karva Chauth pictures have also surfaced online, with fans showering immense love on the couple. Take a look:

Before entering Bigg Boss 14, Rubina told Times of India, "To date, we were being approached as solo individuals. And if I talk about myself, my personality doesn’t fit the bill in the Bigg Boss criteria. And I have always said that there would be no drama, no controversy from my side, it will be a little unjust for me in the house and be in a corner and do nothing about it. Then they approached us as a couple where the whole dimension just changed. Now it’s going to be interesting because we are two different personalities. I think Bigg Boss provides us that platform and opportunity where we can as today’s modern contemporary couple we can be relatable with audiences and couples of our generation."