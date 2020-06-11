Rubicon Minerals Amends Proposed New Articles and Reminds Shareholders of Virtual-Only Format for Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TSX: RMX | OTCQX: RBYCF

TORONTO, June 11, 2020 /CNW/ - Rubicon Minerals Corporation (TSX:RMX.TO - News) (OTCQX:RBYCF - News) ("Rubicon" or the "Company") announces amendments to the proposed new Articles to be submitted for adoption at its upcoming Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders on Monday, June 22, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. ET (the "Meeting"). The amendments are intended to align Rubicon's Articles with recommendations issued by ISS and Glass Lewis. Shareholders are requested to review the details of the amendments to the Articles which can be found in the redline mark-up of that document filed as an "Other" document under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com and as "Amended Proposed New Articles" on the Company's website at https://rubiconminerals.com/Investor-News/Events-Annual-Meeting/default.aspx.

Additionally, the Company wishes to remind its shareholders that due to health and safety concerns for its shareholders, other stakeholders, and employees in the current circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the format of the Meeting will be virtual-only . Registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders attending the Meeting will be able to fully participate, vote, or submit questions during the Meeting via a live audio webcast. Others wishing to attend the Meeting can do so as guests, and will be able to listen to the live audio webcast of the Meeting, but will not be able to vote or submit questions during the Meeting.

To access the virtual Meeting, which will be broadcasted via live audio webcast, please visit https://web.lumiagm.com/224955177 and follow the instructions. For full details on how to participate in the Meeting online, it is important that you refer to the management information circular for the Meeting ("How Do I Participate In and Vote at the Live Audio Webcast of the Meeting?") and the "Virtual Meeting User Guide", both of which are available on the Company's website at https://rubiconminerals.com/Investor-News/Events-Annual-Meeting/default.aspx.

About Rubicon Minerals Corporation

Rubicon Minerals Corporation is an advanced gold exploration company that owns the Phoenix Gold Project, located in the prolific Red Lake gold district in northwestern Ontario, Canada. Additionally, Rubicon controls the second largest land in Red Lake consisting of over 285 square kilometres of prime, strategic exploration ground, and more than 900 square kilometres of mineral property interests in the emerging Long Canyon gold district that straddles the Nevada-Utah border in the United States. Rubicon's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (RMX) and the OTCQX markets (RBYCF). For more information, please visit our website at www.rubiconminerals.com .

RUBICON MINERALS CORPORATION, George Ogilvie, P.Eng. President, CEO, and Director

Cautionary Statement regarding Forward-Looking Statements and other Cautionary Notes

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" and "forward looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words, expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results can, could, may, should, will (or not) be achieved or occur in the future or are intended. In some cases, forward-looking information may be stated in the present tense, such as in respect of current matters that may be continuing, or that may have a future impact or effect. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and represent management's best judgment based on facts and assumptions that management considers reasonable. If such opinions and estimates prove to be incorrect, actual and future results may be materially different than expressed in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Rubicon to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, those described in the Company's annual information form dated March 27, 2020 under the heading "Risk Factors" and the Company's other continuous disclosure documents, all available under its profile at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and Rubicon disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

