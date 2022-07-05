Rubicon Chairman and CEO Nate Morris Gives Commencement Address at Governor’s School for Entrepreneurs in Kentucky

·11 min read
Lexington, Kentucky, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubicon Technologies, LLC (“Rubicon” or “the Company”), a leading digital marketplace for waste and recycling and provider of innovative software-based solutions for businesses and governments worldwide, today announced that the Company’s Chairman and CEO, Nate Morris, delivered the commencement speech to Kentucky’s Governor’s School for Entrepreneurs (“GSE”) 2022 graduating class on Saturday, July 2, 2022.

The GSE is an anchor in Kentucky’s entrepreneurial landscape, known for developing and enabling the entrepreneurs of tomorrow, and fostering a culture of innovation in the heartland. The school has become a nurturing ground for innovators, helping to build a pipeline of future business leaders in the state. Its doors opened to the first group of young entrepreneurs in 2013, and the school brings teens from across the state into a three-week residential program, immersing them in a creative space and providing them with the tools needed to unleash their entrepreneurial drive for the betterment of Kentucky.

“I believe that the next wave of innovation, and the next generation of great entrepreneurs, will come out of the heartland of America,” said Nate Morris, Chairman and CEO of Rubicon. “The GSE and its graduates prove that the spirit of entrepreneurship is thriving in Kentucky, that big ideas can come from anywhere in our country, and that innovation is not limited to the east and west coasts. It was an honor to speak to this year’s graduating class.”

In his remarks, Mr. Morris discussed his experience founding and building Rubicon into a billion-dollar business, the entrepreneurial mindset, and his firm belief in the bright future of the next generation of innovators to come out of Kentucky and the surrounding regions.

During the residential program, teams of high school students develop a business model, design a prototype, and pitch their startup idea to a large audience and a panel of judges. GSE teaches its students how to capitalize on the opportunities and benefits of taking a business concept from the idea phase all the way to pitching it to potential investors, and how to avoid the pitfalls that come with this process.

“We want our teens to walk away from their experience at GSE with a passion for entrepreneurship that lasts a lifetime,” said Natasha Sams, Executive Director at the Governor’s School for Entrepreneurs. “Nate helps us plant the seeds that will bloom into future businesses and startups. His story is powerful and represents what’s possible in Kentucky as an entrepreneur and as an innovator. GSE is cultivating the next generation of entrepreneurs, and we know Nate’s wisdom and advice will stay with our teens as they work to launch their own ideas. We thank him for his continued support of our mission.”

GSE’s framework inspires creativity, leadership, and innovation by taking students out of their communities and immersing them in a multidimensional and non-traditional learning experience. Most of the GSE business teams develop ideas for mobile apps, software products, or physical products for a number of different industries. GSE fosters its students’ innate entrepreneurial passions for problem solving, with technology solutions focused on Kentucky’s most promising industries at the heart of the experience.

About Rubicon

Rubicon is a digital marketplace for waste and recycling, and provider of innovative software-based solutions for businesses and governments worldwide. Creating a new industry standard by using technology to drive environmental innovation, the Company helps turn businesses into more sustainable enterprises, and neighborhoods into greener and smarter places to live and work. Rubicon’s mission is to end waste. It helps its partners find economic value in their waste streams and confidently execute on their sustainability goals. Learn more at Rubicon.com.

Rubicon previously announced an agreement for a business combination with Founder SPAC (“Founder”) (Nasdaq: FOUN), which is expected to result in Rubicon becoming a public company listed on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) under the new ticker symbol “RBT” early in the third quarter of 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.

About the Governor’s School for Entrepreneurs (GSE)

The Governor's School for Entrepreneurs (GSE) is a relative newcomer on the list of Kentucky’s Governor's Schools, having opened to its first group of students in 2013. Since 2013, more than 700 student entrepreneurs have gained vital entrepreneurial skills through the program to use as they enter the workplace or continue into higher education. 

GSE alumni have launched more than 30 new businesses, filed multiple patents, and developed new ideas and relationships that sow the seeds for more business formation. Dozens of alumni have chosen to enroll in entrepreneurial programs at Kentucky universities and attribute this decision to the inspiration they received by attending GSE in high school. GSE fosters and empowers the commonwealth’s future business owners and community leaders, giving these teens the support they need to go from high school students to business owners.

Applications for the 2023 Governor’s School for Entrepreneurs will open in November. Parents, educators, entrepreneurs and teens who believe grit, a growth mindset and creativity in problem solving tell as much about a young person as good grades and test scores, can learn more about the GSE at www.KentuckyGSE.com.

