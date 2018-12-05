Barrichello to race JDC-Miller Cadillac in Rolex 24

JDC-Miller MotorSports will run two Cadillac DPi-V.Rs, with Stephen Simpson and Simon Trummer driving the #84 fulltime, partnered by Chris Miller for all four Michelin Cup endurance rounds, and former Indy Lights driver Juan Piedrahita joining them for the Rolex 24.

Fulltimers in the second Cadillac, #85, will be Tristan Vautier and Misha Goikhberg, and they will co-drive with Barrichello and Devlin DeFrancesco at Daytona. For the Sebring 12 Hours, Watkins Glen Six Hours and Petit Le Mans, Juan Piedrahita will switch across from the #84 car to work with Vautier and Goikhberg in #85.

“We are very excited about our driver roster for the Rolex 24 and the whole season,” said JDC-Miller MotorSports team owner, John Church who saw Goikhberg, Simpson and Miller win the Sahlens Six Hours of the Glen back in July, using the team’s Oreca-Gibson but who will move into the DPi category for 2019 as IMSA splits the Prototype division.

“We’ve been working steadily all fall to put together a stealth group of drivers to compete for race wins in 2019. Chris, Misha, Stephen and Simon were very competitive last year. Devlin had two great runs with us in 2018, and Juan and Tristan have raced with us in the past as they developed their driving careers. It’s great to welcome all of them back.

“Last, but certainly not least, we’re thrilled to welcome Rubens to the team. It’s an honor for us, it’s a great opportunity for our team and we look forward to providing him with a very competitive effort.”

Barrichello, who won 12 Formula 1 races and twice finished runner-up in the World Championship, made his fourth and most recent Rolex 24 start in 2016 with Wayne Taylor Racing.

He commented: “I can’t wait! I love this race and I am very happy to return. I know the team had a good event last year with a sixth-place finish. I am excited to work hard for a great finish and have an enjoyable weekend and give the fans a great race.”

The Minnesota-based JDC-Miller MotorSports won the PC class in the Rolex 24 in 2016 with Simpson, Goikhberg and Miller, won the 2016 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona competing in the IMSA PC class.