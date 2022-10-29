Diego Costa of Wolverhampton Wanderers reacts after being awarded a red card during the Premier League match between Brentford FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers - Diego Costa sees red for headbutt and takes shine of improved Wolves display - Chloe Knott /Getty Images

Wolves arrived here in dire straits so they could at least take some heart from fighting back to draw, after captain Ruben Neves curled in a classy equaliser.

Diego Costa took the fighting spirit too far - receiving the first red card of his Premier League career, in the closing stages for a headbutt on Ben Mee - but other Wolves players directed their battling qualities in the right way.

Mee is not the top of character who one would expect to be on the receiving end of such aggression - and the Brentford man had earlier produced a moment of beauty with his eye-catching, scissor kick goal early in the second half.

Costa apologised and will be spoken to next week by Steve Davis, the club’s caretaker manager, who also acknowledged the player’s qualities here and that he plays “on the edge”, as the club prepares to deal with the striker’s imminent ban.

Having been thumped 4-0 by fellow strugglers Leicester City, Wolves needed a response here - and managed to rescue only their second away point of the season. Davis felt it was a “great reaction”, adding “we defended the box well”.

Mid-table Brentford, who had also lost 4-0 in their last game, against Aston Villa, were disappointing though, especially in the first half.

Referee Bobby Madley, meanwhile, showed a yellow card after just 42 seconds on his comeback to Premier League officiating after more than four years away - having previously been sacked for gross misconduct following sharing of a discriminatory video.

Referee Robert Madley watches a VAR review on a monitor, shortly before Diego Costa of Wolverhampton Wanderers - Julian Finney/Getty Images

He was at the centre of attention on several occasions, being targeted with chants of “you’re not fit to referee” in the latter stages of the first half.

Those taunts came from fans of Wolves, who have continued struggling on the whole under Davis since Bruno Lage’s exit as head coach nearly a month ago.

Davis looked an animated - and, at time, agitated - figure on the touchline in the early stages.

Wolves, however, made the early in-roads and had the better of a poor first half.

Story continues

Costa came closest for the visitors before the break, evading Mee and heading over. Captain Ivan Toney's miscued effort was arguably Brentford’s best first-half opportunity - although the striker had been struggling with fever so deserves some credit.

Wolves were not helped when Matheus Nunes was substituted off with a shoulder injury.

Brentford took the initiative when they emerged for the second half and led when Mee unleashed his acrobatic effort from 10 yards.

Neves produced his rapid response from 20 yards, after Nelson Semedo teed him up following Adama Traore’s cut-back.

Costa menaced again late on with a shot that produced an impressive save from fellow Spaniard David Raya - before the Wolves striker exited in disgrace. Madley gave the red card after reviewing it on his monitor.

Brentford did not have time to take advantage though - and Frank said: “The bit we lacked was coolness and quality.”