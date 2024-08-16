Ruben Baraja says Valencia have not accepted Liverpool offer for Giorgi Mamardashvili

Valencia manager Ruben Baraja has suggested that Liverpool have not reached an agreement with Los Che for Giorgi Mamardashvili. The giant Georgian is reportedly keen on a move to Anfield.

Liverpool have planned to sign him, and then loan him to Bournemouth for one or two years, before returning to the club, due to the fact they already have Alisson Becker as a first choice. Mamardashvili has agreed to the formula, although the suggestion is that he would simply sign a right-to-buy with Liverpool, before going on loan to Bournemouth straight from Valencia.

Speaking ahead of Valencia’s season opener against Barcelona though, manager Ruben Baraja suggested that no deal had been reached between the clubs, with reference to Javi Guerra’s collapsed move to Atletico Madrid.

“Javi Guerra was almost defined, he was about to travel and there was an agreement between clubs. I’m not aware of Giorgi being in the same situation. Tomorrow we will count on him as one more.”

He would note that he had like what he had seen of Hansi Flick’s Barcelona, and that his appointment was no doubt searching for a more daring and more vertical team. Baraja told the press his team could not compete unless they were at ‘120%’.

Baraja also said the transfer market was an uncertain place, and could not give an update on Valencia’s business. Asked again about Mamardashvili, Baraja was adamant that nothing had been signed.

“It’s very simple. He is our player and as long as there is no other different situation I am not going to evaluate anything. I’m not going to enter into hypotheses. Giorgi is a Valencia player and is ready to participate. When the market is open, clubs buy players, transfer… I am focused on tomorrow’s game, he is here, he is ready to participate. “We cannot talk about situations that have not yet occurred.”

Liverpool have reportedly offered a deal worth up €35m for Mamardashvili, but clearly Valencia are either yet to be convinced, or are biding their time over an offer.