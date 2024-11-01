Ruben Amorim's first Manchester United game confirmed as tough start awaits

Manchester United have confirmed the appointment of Ruben Amorim as their new head coach.

The Portuguese tactician has signed a deal until the summer of 2027 with the option for another year as he replaces Erik ten Hag, who was sacked at the beginning of the week following the 2-1 defeat at West Ham.

The appointment of Sporting Lisbon’s Amorim, who has been described as "one of the most exciting and highly-rated young coaches in European football", is sure to raise the mood among many United supporters, but given that a new era at Old Trafford won’t start straight away, here’s everything to look forward to...

What is Ruben Amorim’s first game as Manchester United manager?

As communicated in the official club statement, Amorim won't take charge of Manchester United officially until Monday, November 11. That is because he is fulfilling his obligations and notice period with his current club, Sporting.

As a result, his first game as head coach won't come until after the November international break, when the Red Devils travel to Portman Road to face newly-promoted Ipswich - who are managed by former United first-team coach Kieran McKenna - on Sunday, November 24.

It's done.



Bem-vindo ao Manchester United, Ruben Amorim 🇵🇹🤝🔴#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 1, 2024

What is Ruben Amorim’s first home game as Manchester United manager?

Four days after Ipswich, Amorim will be in the Old Trafford dugout for the first time as United boss as they host Norwegian outfit Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League.

Having started the new league phase with three consecutive draws - against Twente, Porto and Fenerbahce - the Red Devils are already under pressure so that fixture will be of huge importance.

What are Ruben Amorim first six fixtures as Manchester United manager?

We've already mentioned the first two, but December will be a tough baptism of fire for Amorim as Everton (H), Arsenal (A), Nottingham Forest (H) and Viktoria Plzen (A) round off his first six fixtures as United head coach.

Things don't get any easier after that either, as his side face local rivals Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur - the latter in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals - away from home in the space of three days before Christmas.